Henry Boot PLC, a Company engaged in land promotion, property investment and development, and construction, announces that its development arm HBD has won planning consent for a 200,000 sq ft Manchester city centre office scheme.

Colloco, in the St John's District of Manchester city centre, will comprise 16 storeys of high-quality flexible offices designed with sustainability at its heart, with EPC A and BREEAM Excellent ratings being targeted.

In a 23 January Trading Update, Henry Boot said that for the year ended 31 December 2023 HBD had performed above expectations, with continued growth of its completed schemes to a Gross Development Value of £126 million (HBD Share £111m), of which 100% had been pre-let or pre-sold.

The St John's and nearby Spinningfields areas of Manchester are hubs for the city's media, technology and creative sectors and in 2023 also saw the opening of the new Aviva Studios which is now the centrepiece of the city's arts scene.

Tim Roberts, Chief Executive Officer commented:

"We are seeing encouraging demand for best-in-class and sustainable offices in England's core cities from potential customers who see collaboration and the health and wellbeing of their employees as fundamental to their future success.

"Winning planning consent for Colloco takes us another step towards satisfying that strong demand."

Planning consent for Colloco was secured in the week after HBD and Greater Manchester Pension Fund topped out Island, a 100,000 sq ft net zero carbon, smart-enabled Grade A office scheme in John Dalton Street - also in Manchester city centre.