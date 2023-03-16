Henry Boot : Relocation of Group's Head Office

After 90 years at Banner Cross Hall, Henry Boot PLC is set to relocate its Head Office to the Isaacs Building in Sheffield city centre in Autumn 2023. The Isaacs Building is located on Charles Street, close to the company's original city centre headquarters on Moore Street. Built in 1904-05 by paperhanging merchant David Isaacs, the building has been newly refurbished to provide over 38,375 sq. ft. of high-quality workspace. Henry Boot has taken 12,800 sq. ft. of space across the top three floors providing its team, clients and partners with a contemporary, sustainable and flexible headquarters.

The decision to move from Banner Cross Hall, which sits on the edge of Sheffield city centre close to the popular Ecclesall Road neighbourhood, follows a strategic review of the business in response to a shift in the post-pandemic working patterns of its people. Henry Boot has appointed Knight Frank to manage the sale of Banner Cross Hall and its circa 10 acres of grounds.

The aim of the new HQ at the Isaacs Building is to support the ambitious growth plans of the business in a new environment, to encourage greater collaboration and cohesiveness across its diverse network of teams and to support its 2030 net zero carbon commitments. The seven-storey Isaacs Building has been developed with sustainability at its core achieving a BREEAM 'Very Good' rating. To further enhance the building's energy efficiency, it has been connected to Sheffield's District Energy Network, providing low-cost, sustainable energy.

The Isaacs Building sits within Sheffield's Heart of the City development, which will create 1.5 million sq ft of new individually designed and repurposed buildings surrounded by enlivened streets and public spaces, including a new urban park for the city, as well as enhanced connectivity.

Tim Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, Henry Boot, commented: "We have consulted with our team and undertaken a detailed assessment of our workspace requirements to ensure we have a headquarters fit for the long-term future of Henry Boot's people and business. Banner Cross Hall has been a great home for us over the last 90 years, but as a progressive and forward-thinking business, we recognised change was needed to support the evolving needs of our people.

"It was incredibly important to us to remain based in Sheffield. We are actively involved in several of the projects underway in the city and recognise the vital importance of the regions in delivering long-term growth for the UK. Being in the heart of Sheffield city centre, with all of the fantastic amenity and transport connectivity that brings, will make Henry Boot an even more attractive proposition for the amazing talent we have in the business and the future talent we're looking to attract."

Kate Josephs, Chief Executive of Sheffield City Council, said: "We are extremely pleased to welcome Henry Boot to the Heart of the City. Henry Boot is a long-established Sheffield company and it is fantastic to see them committing their future to our city centre and our ambitious plans. We look forward to them moving in, alongside other organisations, making our vision of a modern, creative and flexible working environment a reality. This news is another crucial step in developing the resilience of our city centre to ensure it can support a strong economy and welcome investment."