Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Henry Boot PLC    BHY   GB0001110096

HENRY BOOT PLC

(BHY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/03 11:35:23 am
278.5 GBX   +3.15%
02/03HENRY BOOT : Reshaping of the Senior Leadership Team
PU
01/27HENRY BOOT : HBD starts construction on site at Preston
PU
01/27HENRY BOOT : HBD starts construction starts on site at East
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Henry Boot : Reshaping of the Senior Leadership Team

02/04/2021 | 03:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Henry Boot has reshaped its senior leadership team by forming an Executive Committee (ExCo).


The ExCo comprises the existing members of the Operations Board who are joined by Amy Stanbridge, Company Secretary and recently appointed General Counsel, and Rachel White, Head of HR.


Amy Stanbridge and Rachel White are both leading on important initiatives which align with the business's commercial targets. This includes producing an ESG policy for the Group, a People Strategy based upon succession planning and talent management, as well as promoting Equality Diversity & Inclusion within the business. Their knowledge and experience of their respective functions will provide an invaluable contribution, and diversity to the committee.


This reshape has formed a strong team to lead the business in not only continuing the Group's track record of delivering strong commercial returns but will also broaden the debate on important strategic objectives and help deliver their implementation more effectively.


The members of the Executive Committee are:
• Darren Littlewood - Group Finance Director
• Nick Duckworth - Managing Director of Hallam Land Management
• Ed Hutchinson - Managing Director of HBD
• Darren Stubbs - Managing Director of Stonebridge Homes
• Simon Carr - Managing Director of Henry Boot Construction
• Giles Boot - Managing Director of Banner Plant
• Amy Stanbridge - General Counsel and Company Secretary
• Rachel White - Head of HR

The ExCo will be chaired by the Group's Chief Executive Officer, Tim Roberts, and will be responsible for implementing strategic initiatives across the Group in line with the main Board's objective of sharpening Henry Boot's strategic focus on its three key markets: industrial & logistics, residential and urban development.

Disclaimer

Henry Boot plc published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 08:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HENRY BOOT PLC
02/03HENRY BOOT : Reshaping of the Senior Leadership Team
PU
01/27HENRY BOOT : HBD starts construction on site at Preston
PU
01/27HENRY BOOT : HBD starts construction starts on site at East
PU
01/27HENRY BOOT : HBD starts construction on site at East
PU
2020HENRY BOOT : Acquisition of two buildings in Leeds city centre
PU
2020HENRY BOOT : November News Round Up
PU
2020HENRY BOOT PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020HENRY BOOT : Voluntary liquidation of Starfish Commercial Ltd
PU
2020HENRY BOOT : 2020 Interim Results Investor Presentation
PU
2020HENRY BOOT : Acquisition of site in Manchester
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 223 M 303 M 303 M
Net income 2020 12,0 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net cash 2020 28,2 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,6x
Yield 2020 1,94%
Capitalization 370 M 505 M 503 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,53x
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 566
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart HENRY BOOT PLC
Duration : Period :
Henry Boot PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENRY BOOT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 338,00 GBX
Last Close Price 278,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy Andrew Roberts Chief Executive Officer
Edward James Boot Non-Executive Chairman
Darren Louis Littlewood Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Jonathan James Sykes Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Joanne Carolyn Lake Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENRY BOOT PLC9.22%505
VINCI SA-1.62%54 380
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-4.02%30 986
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED18.73%29 473
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.19%18 524
FERROVIAL, S.A.-8.54%17 982
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ