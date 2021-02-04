Henry Boot : Reshaping of the Senior Leadership Team

Henry Boot has reshaped its senior leadership team by forming an Executive Committee (ExCo).



The ExCo comprises the existing members of the Operations Board who are joined by Amy Stanbridge, Company Secretary and recently appointed General Counsel, and Rachel White, Head of HR.



Amy Stanbridge and Rachel White are both leading on important initiatives which align with the business's commercial targets. This includes producing an ESG policy for the Group, a People Strategy based upon succession planning and talent management, as well as promoting Equality Diversity & Inclusion within the business. Their knowledge and experience of their respective functions will provide an invaluable contribution, and diversity to the committee.



This reshape has formed a strong team to lead the business in not only continuing the Group's track record of delivering strong commercial returns but will also broaden the debate on important strategic objectives and help deliver their implementation more effectively.



The members of the Executive Committee are:

• Darren Littlewood - Group Finance Director

• Nick Duckworth - Managing Director of Hallam Land Management

• Ed Hutchinson - Managing Director of HBD

• Darren Stubbs - Managing Director of Stonebridge Homes

• Simon Carr - Managing Director of Henry Boot Construction

• Giles Boot - Managing Director of Banner Plant

• Amy Stanbridge - General Counsel and Company Secretary

• Rachel White - Head of HR



The ExCo will be chaired by the Group's Chief Executive Officer, Tim Roberts, and will be responsible for implementing strategic initiatives across the Group in line with the main Board's objective of sharpening Henry Boot's strategic focus on its three key markets: industrial & logistics, residential and urban development.