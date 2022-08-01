Henry Boot : Serena Lang appointed as Non-executive Director

Henry Boot PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Serena Lang as a Non-executive Director with effect from 1 August 2022. On appointment, Serena will be a member of the Audit and Risk Committee, Nomination Committee, Remuneration Committee and the Responsible Business Committee. She will take over from Peter Mawson as Chair of the Responsible Business Committee from 1 January 2023.

Serena is currently Non-Executive Chair of AIM listed technology company Eleco plc and has extensive strategic leadership, growth and digital transformation experience. She brings diversity of thought to the Board having worked across multiple industries in complex industrial, engineering and construction environments and culturally diverse markets.

Prior to joining Eleco plc in 2014, she previously held executive roles as Enterprise Client Executive at Invensys (now Schneider Electric), Global VP of Transformation at BP plc and as an Executive Consultant at Capgemini Ernst & Young.

Following Serena's appointment as an independent Non-executive Director, the balance of independent and non-independent directors on the Board will return to being compliant with the UK Corporate Governance Code.

Peter Mawson, Chair said:

"Following a thorough selection process, we are delighted to welcome Serena to the Board. Her depth of leadership expertise, understanding of the customer and wider stakeholder perspective and her passion for ESG matters will be particularly invaluable. I am also pleased that we have made important progress against our diversity targets and will look to make further improvements as part of our ongoing board refreshment programme."