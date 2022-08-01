Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Henry Boot PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHY   GB0001110096

HENRY BOOT PLC

(BHY)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-01 am EDT
293.00 GBX   +2.45%
07/29Henry Boot PLC Appoints Serena Lang as Non-Executive Director, Effective 1 August 2022
CI
07/12HENRY BOOT : HBD X Factory appointed as development partner for Golden Valley
PU
06/27HENRY BOOT : Planning permission submitted for a further 27,500 sq. ft. at Airport Business Park Southend
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Henry Boot : Serena Lang appointed as Non-executive Director

08/01/2022 | 12:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Henry Boot PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Serena Lang as a Non-executive Director with effect from 1 August 2022. On appointment, Serena will be a member of the Audit and Risk Committee, Nomination Committee, Remuneration Committee and the Responsible Business Committee. She will take over from Peter Mawson as Chair of the Responsible Business Committee from 1 January 2023.

Serena is currently Non-Executive Chair of AIM listed technology company Eleco plc and has extensive strategic leadership, growth and digital transformation experience. She brings diversity of thought to the Board having worked across multiple industries in complex industrial, engineering and construction environments and culturally diverse markets.

Prior to joining Eleco plc in 2014, she previously held executive roles as Enterprise Client Executive at Invensys (now Schneider Electric), Global VP of Transformation at BP plc and as an Executive Consultant at Capgemini Ernst & Young.

Following Serena's appointment as an independent Non-executive Director, the balance of independent and non-independent directors on the Board will return to being compliant with the UK Corporate Governance Code.

Peter Mawson, Chair said:

"Following a thorough selection process, we are delighted to welcome Serena to the Board. Her depth of leadership expertise, understanding of the customer and wider stakeholder perspective and her passion for ESG matters will be particularly invaluable. I am also pleased that we have made important progress against our diversity targets and will look to make further improvements as part of our ongoing board refreshment programme."

Disclaimer

Henry Boot plc published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 16:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HENRY BOOT PLC
07/29Henry Boot PLC Appoints Serena Lang as Non-Executive Director, Effective 1 August 2022
CI
07/12HENRY BOOT : HBD X Factory appointed as development partner for Golden Valley
PU
06/27HENRY BOOT : Planning permission submitted for a further 27,500 sq. ft. at Airport Busines..
PU
05/05HENRY BOOT PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/04Henry Boot's Land Promotion Arm Closes Sale of Residential Plots in UK
MT
04/06HENRY BOOT : Volunteering with Sheffield Hallam University
PU
03/23FTSE 100 Closes 0.2% Lower as UK Treasury Chief Delivers Spring Statement
DJ
03/23HENRY BOOT : Investor Presentation 2021 Annual Results
PU
03/23FTSE Rises, Pound's Modest Reaction to Inflation Data Suggests Strong Reading Was Expec..
DJ
03/23Henry Boot Profit Jumps In FY21 Thanks To Strong Demand In Property Markets
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HENRY BOOT PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 327 M 398 M 398 M
Net income 2022 39,3 M 47,8 M 47,8 M
Net Debt 2022 59,7 M 72,6 M 72,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,93x
Yield 2022 2,32%
Capitalization 381 M 467 M 463 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 499
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart HENRY BOOT PLC
Duration : Period :
Henry Boot PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENRY BOOT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 286,00 GBX
Average target price 400,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Andrew Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darren Louis Littlewood Group Financial Controller
Peter Mawson Chairman
Joanne Carolyn Lake Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Gerald Robert Jennings Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENRY BOOT PLC0.70%463
VINCI0.51%53 765
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-4.61%32 017
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.80%31 341
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.17%20 106
QUANTA SERVICES20.99%19 937