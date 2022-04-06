Henry Boot : Volunteering with Sheffield Hallam University

Simon Pratt recently joined Henry Boot Construction as a Planning Manager, and since joining the business, Simon has volunteered to give lectures to the students at Sheffield Hallam University (SHU).

When speaking to Simon about his motivation behind volunteering with students, we discovered it stems from his own experiences at university: "I have always been a Planner and studied at Sheffield Hallam University (or Sheffield Polytechnic as it was).The planning lectures only covered the basics, but what we did learn I found interesting."

After moving into his first role in a planning department, he always wanted to pass on what he had learned to help improve the courses. Around 18 months ago, Simon was approached by the University of Sheffield to give a Microsoft Teams lecture to their Planning department. Although it wasn't in construction planning, he could still explain some common themes. "I really enjoyed it and got some great feedback. It gave me a boost to get involved with more lectures" Simon added.

Not long after joining the Group, Simon had a chat with his Line Manager. He directly approached SHU to ask about giving planning lectures. "At the moment I'm concentrating on introducing planning, but there are other things in the pipeline in next year's class too,' Simon explained. "I want to improve my understanding of planning and encourage the next generation of Planners in our industry."

We spoke with SHU lecturer Catherine Smith, who said "Simon has provided invaluable industry experience in his area of expertise. His passion for planning has engaged the students and enabled them to visualise the world of construction. The students have valued the time he has spent with them and has applied his knowledge to their assessed work." The students have benefited from Simon's lectures, with one commenting, "This was the best guest lecture we have had during our time at Sheffield Hallam University."

Simon volunteered with SHU students because he believes planning isn't covered enough and doesn't explain the modern planning methods. He wants to help improve their learning by furthering their understanding of current methods & software used. Simon explained why he encourages other colleagues to get involved in volunteering and similar activities. He said, "Honestly, I got a kick from it, and the feedback has only encouraged me more. It's a very rewarding experience."

Looking into the future, we hope that Simon and SHU's relationship can flourish to help the students gain more understanding of career prospects in this field.