Henry Boot PLC - Sheffield, England-based property developer - Names Lee Powell as managing director of Henry Boot Construction, joining from January and replacing Tony Shaw who leaves at the end of the year. Powell is chief executive of "national award-winning contractor GMI Construction", Henry Boot says. Prior to his role at GMI, Powell served in senior roles at Wates Construction and Caddick Construction. He has led GMI's business in northern England and the Midlands, working with clients including Siemens AG.

Henry Boot Chief Executive Tim Roberts says: "I'm pleased to welcome Lee to the Henry Boot Construction business, who joins us with a proven track record and extensive industry experience. Lee's passion for delivering high-quality spaces and places aligns with what Henry Boot is all about - creating impact. Lee's primary focus will be to restore and grow the business and I very much look forward to us working closely together."

