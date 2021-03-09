Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Henry Boot PLC    BHY   GB0001110096

HENRY BOOT PLC

(BHY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/09 03:44:49 am
260.6662 GBX   +1.82%
03:49aHENRY BOOT  : Major Enfield regeneration project starts on site
PU
03/08HENRY BOOT  : Celebrating International Women's Day
PU
02/25HENRY BOOT  : Amy Stanbridge joins BITC Yorkshire & Humber Board
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Henry Boot : Major Enfield regeneration project starts on site

03/09/2021 | 03:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Henry Boots property developer HBD has started on site with a major industrial logistics scheme project in Enfield spanning 27-acres of prime development land in the capital. The project will see the complete transformation of the Montagu Industrial Estate site, replacing it with modern space for local SMEs.

The development is a joint venture partnership between Enfield Council and HBD.

Work has now started on the first phase of the project, which secured planning permission in July 2020. Contractor, Readie Construction, has been appointed to build the new units, which will be available from October 20.

Harry Bunbury, Director at HBD, said: 'It's not every day that we get the opportunity to regenerate a site of this size in London - it has huge potential and we look forward to getting started on its transformation, creating new jobs and bringing investment into Enfield.'

In the first phase of the scheme, 55,000 sq. ft. will be available to SMEs, with units ranging from 3,500 sq. ft. through to 8,374 sq. ft. The warehouse and industrial units will also include office space.

Disclaimer

Henry Boot plc published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 08:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HENRY BOOT PLC
03:49aHENRY BOOT  : Major Enfield regeneration project starts on site
PU
03/08HENRY BOOT  : Celebrating International Women's Day
PU
02/25HENRY BOOT  : Amy Stanbridge joins BITC Yorkshire & Humber Board
PU
02/19HENRY BOOT  : Completion at The Axis Academy
PU
02/09HENRY BOOT  : HBD submitted planning application for Phoenix 10
PU
02/04HENRY BOOT  : Reshaping of the Senior Leadership Team
PU
01/27HENRY BOOT  : HBD starts construction on site at Preston
PU
01/27HENRY BOOT  : HBD starts construction starts on site at East
PU
01/27HENRY BOOT  : HBD starts construction on site at East
PU
2020HENRY BOOT  : Acquisition of two buildings in Leeds city centre
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 223 M 309 M 309 M
Net income 2020 13,3 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
Net cash 2020 28,2 M 39,1 M 39,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,01%
Capitalization 356 M 491 M 494 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,47x
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 566
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart HENRY BOOT PLC
Duration : Period :
Henry Boot PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENRY BOOT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 334,00 GBX
Last Close Price 268,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 38,8%
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy Andrew Roberts Chief Executive Officer
Darren Louis Littlewood Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Edward James Boot Non-Executive Chairman
Joanne Carolyn Lake Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Peter Mawson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENRY BOOT PLC5.10%491
VINCI SA8.78%59 314
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.40%32 085
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED17.58%28 997
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED9.68%20 222
FERROVIAL, S.A.-4.42%18 761
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ