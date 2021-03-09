Henry Boot : Major Enfield regeneration project starts on site

Henry Boots property developer HBD has started on site with a major industrial logistics scheme project in Enfield spanning 27-acres of prime development land in the capital. The project will see the complete transformation of the Montagu Industrial Estate site, replacing it with modern space for local SMEs.

The development is a joint venture partnership between Enfield Council and HBD.

Work has now started on the first phase of the project, which secured planning permission in July 2020. Contractor, Readie Construction, has been appointed to build the new units, which will be available from October 20.

Harry Bunbury, Director at HBD, said: 'It's not every day that we get the opportunity to regenerate a site of this size in London - it has huge potential and we look forward to getting started on its transformation, creating new jobs and bringing investment into Enfield.'

In the first phase of the scheme, 55,000 sq. ft. will be available to SMEs, with units ranging from 3,500 sq. ft. through to 8,374 sq. ft. The warehouse and industrial units will also include office space.