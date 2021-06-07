Henry Boot : The Group reveals proposals for its next-generation Island scheme

The Groups property developer, HBD, has submitted plans for its Island scheme in Manchester; a first of its kind building at the heart of the city.



Next-generation workspace across its 10-storeys will be accompanied by a carefully crafted selection of independents, creating a hospitality-driven experience throughout the ground floor. A laid-back basement space will host events, and a roof terrace will offer a relaxed place to meet and enjoy views across the city.



Designed by architecture practice Cartwright Pickard, Island is sympathetic to the surrounding buildings and the area's history, keeping an authentic Manchester heritage feel with detailed brickwork and an industrial feel. The designs focus on high-quality sustainable materials, craft and workmanship and aim to make Island a city centre landmark.



After consultation with the city, HBD is also proposing the pedestrianisation of a section of Ridgefield, creating a more welcoming, friendly approach and allowing Island's independents to bring life to the surrounding streetscape. The plans will also tie in with the city's drive to improve pedestrian links between Lincoln Square and St Ann's Square.



Adam Brady, Executive Director at HBD, said: 'Island is the first building in Manchester to be designed post-pandemic and the design reflects that. It won't just look great, it'll be a place where people feel happy to spend their time, whether they're working or relaxing. We're creating a great community at Kampus and we'll look to do the same at Island. We want to offer something new and exciting. It'll be the best space in the city.'



HBD is delivering Island in partnership with the Greater Manchester Property Venture Fund (GMPVF).