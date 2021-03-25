Henry Boot : launches its two-phase approach to delivering its Responsible Business Strategy

Henry Boot understands the importance of responsibility and during its 135-year history the business has been committed to trying to do the right thing for its people, and for the communities and environments in which it operates.

With an increasing focus on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) factors, the business recognises that now is a time for action and for driving and communicating clear progress on these issues, led by a newly appointed Responsible Business Manager. In addition, a new sub-committee of the Board has been established to provide oversight and support to the development of Henry Boot's ESG ambitions and commitments.

Henry Boot has set out a formalised and coordinated approach to launch its Responsible Business Strategy. This will guide the business to deliver an ambitious and strategic approach to ESG and align all its current and prospective responsible business activities with a clear focus

he implementation of this strategy will take a two-phase approach.

Phase one: 135 Henry Boot

135 Henry Boot will build on the strong foundations of responsibility and will see Henry Boot engage with all of its stakeholders to identify and respond to the crucial issues faced by its communities and environments.

This first phase will focus on how the business plans to achieve producing net zero carbon, create greater equality, diversity and inclusion in its business and the sector it represents, and provide funds, time, resources and expertise to support its community partners. This framework will support the launch of three long-term initiatives during 2021:

The Community Partnership Plan (March 2021)

A new Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Strategy (April 2021)

A Pathway to Net Zero Carbon and enhancing environmental stewardship (June 2021)

Phase two of Responsible Business Strategy

Phase two of the Responsible Business Strategy will be launched in January 2022. This will follow further consultation and engagement with its people and partners during 2021. The Strategy will focus on the most material issues and will align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals that the business believes it can impact most positively.

It will incorporate all of Henry Boot's existing responsible business initiatives and guide the business to achieve long term ambitious targets and create long-lasting and meaningful social value and impact.

Tim Roberts, Chief Executive Officer said:

'We recognise this approach is a unique way to deliver our ESG ambitions. However, we believe it will enable us to clearly align our responsible business ambitions with key societal issues, and successfully embed ESG factors within our company's decision-making and activities and to engage with our people and partners, in order to create a meaningful strategic approach to responsible business and the social value created through our operations. It is the Henry Boot Way!'