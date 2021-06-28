Log in
    BHY   GB0001110096

HENRY BOOT PLC

(BHY)
  Report
Henry Boot : sets Net Zero Carbon target for all direct emissions by 2030

06/28/2021 | 04:45am EDT
Henry Boot today launches its Net Zero Carbon (NZC) Framework, which provides a long-term guide for the business to achieve NZC for all direct greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 2030.

In the UK, the built environment contributes around 40% of (GHG). Whilst Henry Boot's carbon emissions have been decreasing since 2013, it recognises the importance of accelerating action and continuing to reduce its environmental impact with a clear pathway to NZC, as part of its wider Responsible Business Strategy which builds on strong foundations in this area.

In 2020, a dedicated team was established comprising people from across the business, led by Ed Hutchinson (Managing Director of HBD) and Tony Shaw (Managing Director elect of Henry Boot Construction) to create a Framework to achieve NZC. The resulting Framework, which has been created in collaboration with specialist environmental consultancy Anthesis is guided by three key objectives:

  1. To achieve NZC for directly controlled GHG emissions (Scopes 1 and 2) by 2030.
  2. To enhance understanding of the businesses' indirectly controlled emissions and deliver reduction solutions.
  3. To empower our people and partners to take positive action to collaboratively decarbonise.

The NZC Framework is tailored to Henry Boot's operations and uses the Group's 2019 GHG emissions as a baseline for measuring emissions reduction. The first phase of the Framework (2021-2025) will guide Henry Boot to deliver short term reduction measures for directly controlled emissions (Scopes 1 and 2). Key initiatives include:

  • An energy and resource audit of all controlled sites followed by the delivery of proposed carbon reduction solutions.
  • Launch of fleet renewal programme, with the aim of all fleet cars and vans to be electric by 2030.
  • Initial delivery of the sustainable HGV renewal programme.
  • Generator decarbonisation programme to replace all generators with sustainable alternatives.
  • Rapid introduction of biodiesel to decrease emissions whilst vehicle fleet and generators are replaced.
  • Launch of new Agile Working Framework and Sustainable Transport Policy both of which support the targeted 20% reduction in business travel.

From 2026, the Group will continue to accelerate its decarbonisation programme to reach its target of NZC for all direct emissions by 2030 whilst delivering its medium-term strategic target of growing capital employed by over 40%.

Henry Boot has committed to responsibly offset any residual emissions produced by commercial activity through the funding of accredited carbon-offsetting schemes.

Tim Roberts, Chief Executive Officer said:

'This is an exciting step for Henry Boot as we continue to enhance our environmental stewardship. We have always been a business that takes a long-term strategic view, focusing on authentic delivery - and our approach to tackling climate change will be no different. The NZC Framework demonstrates the adaptability of Henry Boot, as we evolve our business model to support a cleaner, healthier planet for all of us - all whilst continuing to grow our business.

All my instincts tell me that by doing the right thing, and acting responsibly with regards to our stakeholders, we will be creating long term value in the business and of course help create a better planet for us all to enjoy'

A downloadable version of Henry Boot's NZC Framework can be downloaded here.

Disclaimer

Henry Boot plc published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 08:44:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
