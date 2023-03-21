Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Henry Boot PLC
  News
  Summary
    BHY   GB0001110096

HENRY BOOT PLC

(BHY)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:15:35 2023-03-21 am EDT
230.00 GBX   +2.68%
07:36aHenry Boot record sales drive profit and revenue despite challenges
AN
07:11aHenry Boot : Investor Presentation 2022 Annual Results
PU
06:51aInvestors Go Bargain Hunting on UK Financials as Stocks Rebound
DJ
Summary 
Summary

Henry Boot record sales drive profit and revenue despite challenges

03/21/2023 | 07:36am EDT
(Alliance News) - Henry Boot PLC on Tuesday said its annual results were the "best ever" despite a "turbulent" year.

The property developer, based in Sheffield, England, reported pretax profit grew to GBP45.6 million in 2022 from GBP35.1 million in 2021, as revenue rose by 48% to GBP341.4 million from GBP230.6 million

The company attributed the results to the completion of GBP279 million worth of sales across its industrial and logistics, urban development and residential markets.

Return on capital employed was 12% in 2022, up from 9.6% in 2021. Net asset value per share at year-end was 295 pence, up 10% from 267p at the end of 2021.

Nevertheless, Henry Boot said it faced challenges as rising interest rates hurt UK property values.

The company proposed a final dividend of 4.00 pence, up 10% from 3.63p a year ago. This brought the total dividend for 2022 to 6.66p, up 10% from 6.05 in 2021.

Moving forward, Henry Boot said its immediate outlook is "uncertain", but it said some indicators, such as supply restrictions lifting and cost pressures easing, suggest the UK property market is improving. The company said it will remain focused on its development programme.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Roberts said: "Whilst we remain cautious about the near term trading climate, expecting 2023 to be a tougher year, our rock solid balance sheet offers resilience to both weather any further economic uncertainty and to take advantage of any opportunities that arise from it."

Shares were up 4.0% to 233.00 pence in London on Tuesday morning. The stock is down 27% over the past 12 months.

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 334 M 410 M 410 M
Net income 2022 32,6 M 40,0 M 40,0 M
Net Debt 2022 48,9 M 59,9 M 59,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,26x
Yield 2022 2,98%
Capitalization 299 M 366 M 366 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 499
Free-Float 42,1%
Chart HENRY BOOT PLC
Duration : Period :
Henry Boot PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENRY BOOT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 224,00 GBX
Average target price 348,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 55,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Andrew Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darren Louis Littlewood Group Financial Controller
Peter Mawson Chairman
Joanne Carolyn Lake Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Gerald Robert Jennings Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENRY BOOT PLC-4.68%366
VINCI12.30%63 186
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED12.71%37 318
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.40%37 057
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED35.43%25 334
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.10.38%22 650
