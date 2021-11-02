Analyst Presentation GAAP and Non-GAAP Reconciliation
11/02/2021 | 07:40am EDT
Henry Schein, Inc.
Third Quarter 2021 Analyst Presentation Growth Since Going Public
From Continuing Operations
(in millions, except per share data)
Reconciling Items
Special Management
Net Gain on Sale of
GAAP Basis
Compensation Costs
Restructuring Costs
Investments
Non-GAAP
1995
2020
CAGR
1995
2020
1995
2020
1995
2020
1995
2020
CAGR
Net Sales
$
583.6
$
10,119.1
12.1%
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
583.6
$
10,119.1
12.1%
Operating Income
$
(2.5)
$
535.3
n/a
(1)
$
20.8
$
-
$
32.1
$
18.3
$
567.4
14.7%
Operating Margin
-0.43%
5.29%
572
bp
3.13%
5.61%
10 bps*
Net Income
$
(11.0)
$
402.8
n/a
(1)
$
19.6
$
-
$
24.1
$
(1.6)
$
8.6
$
425.3
16.9%
Diluted EPS
$
(0.21)
$
2.81
n/a
(1)
$
0.37
$
-
$
0.17
$
(0.01)
$
0.16
$
2.97
12.4%
* Average annual increase
In 1995, Operating Income, Net Income and Diluted EPS were negative, and CAGR amounts cannot be calculated. Using 1996 as a base year the CAGR for Operating Income, Net Income and Diluted EPS was 15.08%, 17.15%, and 14.23%, respectively. For 1996, there we no reconciling items on a GAAP to Non-GAAP basis.
Henry Schein, Inc.
Third Quarter 2021 Analyst Presentation Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights From Continuing Operations
(in millions, except per share data)
Reconciling Items
Tax Credit Related to
Net Gain on Sale of
Animal Health Spin-
GAAP Basis
Restructuring Costs
Equity Investments
off
Total Reconciling Items
Non-GAAP
2019
2020
Growth
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
Growth
Net Sales
$
9,985.8
$
10,119.1
1.3%
$
-
$
-
$
9,985.8
$
10,119.1
1.3%
Operating Income
$
718.3
$
535.3
-25.5%
$
14.7
$
32.1
$
14.7
$
32.1
$
733.0
$
567.4
-22.6%
Operating Margin
7.19%
5.29%
(190)
bp
7.34%
5.61%
(173)
bp
Net Income
$
700.7
$
402.8
-42.5%
$
11.0
$
24.1
$
(186.8)
$
(1.6)
$
(1.3)
$
-
$
(177.1)
$
22.5
$
523.6
$
425.3
-18.8%
Diluted EPS
$
4.69
$
2.81
-40.1%
$
0.07
$
0.17
$
(1.25)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
$
-
$
(1.19)
$
0.16
$
3.51
$
2.97
-15.4%
Henry Schein, Inc.
Third Quarter 2021 Analyst Presentation
Q3 2021 - Financial Highlights
From Continuing Operations
(in millions, except per share data)
Reconciling Items
GAAP Basis
Restructuring Costs (Credits)
Gain on Sale of Equity Investment
Non-GAAP
Q3 2020
Q3 2021
Growth
2020
2021
2020
2021
Q3 2020
Q3 2021
Growth
Net Sales
$
2,840.1
$
3,178.3
11.9%
$
2,840.1
$
3,178.3
11.9%
Operating Income
$
187.7
$
210.8
12.3%
$
7.0
$
(0.2)
$
-
$
194.7
$
210.6
8.2%
Operating Margin
6.61%
6.63%
2
bp
6.85%
6.63%
(22)
bp
Net Income
$
141.7
$
162.3
14.5%
$
5.2
$
(0.1)
$
(7.3)
$
147.0
$
154.8
5.4%
Diluted EPS
$
0.99
$
1.15
16.2%
$
0.04
$
-
$
(0.05)
$
1.03
$
1.10
6.8%
Henry Schein, Inc.
Third Quarter 2021 Analyst Presentation Q3 2021 - Financial Highlights
From Continuing Operations
(in millions, except per share data)
Reconciling Items
GAAP Basis
Restructuring Costs (Credits)
Non-GAAP
Q3 2020
Q3 2021
Growth
Q3 2020
Q3 2021
Q3 2020
Q3 2021
Growth
Net Sales
$
2,840.1
$
3,178.3
11.9%
$
-
$
-
$
2,840.1
$
3,178.3
11.9%
Operating Income
$
187.7
$
210.8
n/a
7.0
(0.2)
$
194.7
$
210.6
n/a
Operating Margin
6.61%
6.63%
2
bp
6.85%
6.63%
(22)
bp
Henry Schein, Inc.
Third Quarter 2021 Analyst Presentation
Operating Income and Margin Highlights
From Continuing Operations
(in millions, except per share data)
GAAP
Reconciling Items
Non-GAAP
2018
2019
2020
Q3 2021
2018
2019
2020
Q3 2021
2018
2019
2020
Q3 2021
Net Sales
$
9,417.6
$
9,985.8
$
10,119.1
$
3,178.3
Net Sales
$
9,417.6
$
9,985.8
$
10,119.1
$
3,178.3
Operating Income
$
600.6
$
718.3
$
535.3
$
210.8
$
92.9
$
14.7
$
32.1
$
(0.2)
Operating Income
$
693.5
$
733.0
$
567.4
$
210.6
Operating Margin
6.38%
7.19%
5.29%
6.63%
Operating Margin
7.36%
7.34%
5.61%
6.63%
Operating Income Growth %
-25%
Operating Income Growth %
-23%
Operating Margin %
5.29%
Operating Margin %
5.61%
CAGR
-5.59%
CAGR
-9.55%
