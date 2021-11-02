Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Henry Schein, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSIC   US8064071025

HENRY SCHEIN, INC.

(HSIC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/01 04:00:00 pm
76.65 USD   +0.39%
07:45aHenry Schein Reports Higher Q3 Results, Lifts 2021 Adjusted EPS Forecast
MT
07:40aPress Release Exhibit A
PU
07:40aAnalyst Presentation GAAP and Non-GAAP Reconciliation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Analyst Presentation GAAP and Non-GAAP Reconciliation

11/02/2021 | 07:40am EDT
Henry Schein, Inc.

Third Quarter 2021 Analyst Presentation Growth Since Going Public

From Continuing Operations

(in millions, except per share data)

Reconciling Items

Special Management

Net Gain on Sale of

GAAP Basis

Compensation Costs

Restructuring Costs

Investments

Non-GAAP

1995

2020

CAGR

1995

2020

1995

2020

1995

2020

1995

2020

CAGR

Net Sales

$

583.6

$

10,119.1

12.1%

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

583.6

$

10,119.1

12.1%

Operating Income

$

(2.5)

$

535.3

n/a

(1)

$

20.8

$

-

$

32.1

$

18.3

$

567.4

14.7%

Operating Margin

-0.43%

5.29%

572

bp

3.13%

5.61%

10 bps*

Net Income

$

(11.0)

$

402.8

n/a

(1)

$

19.6

$

-

$

24.1

$

(1.6)

$

8.6

$

425.3

16.9%

Diluted EPS

$

(0.21)

$

2.81

n/a

(1)

$

0.37

$

-

$

0.17

$

(0.01)

$

0.16

$

2.97

12.4%

* Average annual increase

  1. In 1995, Operating Income, Net Income and Diluted EPS were negative, and CAGR amounts cannot be calculated. Using 1996 as a base year the CAGR for Operating Income, Net Income and Diluted EPS was 15.08%, 17.15%, and 14.23%, respectively. For 1996, there we no reconciling items on a GAAP to Non-GAAP basis.

Henry Schein, Inc.

Third Quarter 2021 Analyst Presentation Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights From Continuing Operations

(in millions, except per share data)

Reconciling Items

Tax Credit Related to

Net Gain on Sale of

Animal Health Spin-

GAAP Basis

Restructuring Costs

Equity Investments

off

Total Reconciling Items

Non-GAAP

2019

2020

Growth

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

Growth

Net Sales

$

9,985.8

$

10,119.1

1.3%

$

-

$

-

$

9,985.8

$

10,119.1

1.3%

Operating Income

$

718.3

$

535.3

-25.5%

$

14.7

$

32.1

$

14.7

$

32.1

$

733.0

$

567.4

-22.6%

Operating Margin

7.19%

5.29%

(190)

bp

7.34%

5.61%

(173)

bp

Net Income

$

700.7

$

402.8

-42.5%

$

11.0

$

24.1

$

(186.8)

$

(1.6)

$

(1.3)

$

-

$

(177.1)

$

22.5

$

523.6

$

425.3

-18.8%

Diluted EPS

$

4.69

$

2.81

-40.1%

$

0.07

$

0.17

$

(1.25)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

$

-

$

(1.19)

$

0.16

$

3.51

$

2.97

-15.4%

Henry Schein, Inc.

Third Quarter 2021 Analyst Presentation

Q3 2021 - Financial Highlights

From Continuing Operations

(in millions, except per share data)

Reconciling Items

GAAP Basis

Restructuring Costs (Credits)

Gain on Sale of Equity Investment

Non-GAAP

Q3 2020

Q3 2021

Growth

2020

2021

2020

2021

Q3 2020

Q3 2021

Growth

Net Sales

$

2,840.1

$

3,178.3

11.9%

$

2,840.1

$

3,178.3

11.9%

Operating Income

$

187.7

$

210.8

12.3%

$

7.0

$

(0.2)

$

-

$

194.7

$

210.6

8.2%

Operating Margin

6.61%

6.63%

2

bp

6.85%

6.63%

(22)

bp

Net Income

$

141.7

$

162.3

14.5%

$

5.2

$

(0.1)

$

(7.3)

$

147.0

$

154.8

5.4%

Diluted EPS

$

0.99

$

1.15

16.2%

$

0.04

$

-

$

(0.05)

$

1.03

$

1.10

6.8%

Henry Schein, Inc.

Third Quarter 2021 Analyst Presentation Q3 2021 - Financial Highlights

From Continuing Operations

(in millions, except per share data)

Reconciling Items

GAAP Basis

Restructuring Costs (Credits)

Non-GAAP

Q3 2020

Q3 2021

Growth

Q3 2020

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

Q3 2021

Growth

Net Sales

$

2,840.1

$

3,178.3

11.9%

$

-

$

-

$

2,840.1

$

3,178.3

11.9%

Operating Income

$

187.7

$

210.8

n/a

7.0

(0.2)

$

194.7

$

210.6

n/a

Operating Margin

6.61%

6.63%

2

bp

6.85%

6.63%

(22)

bp

Henry Schein, Inc.

Third Quarter 2021 Analyst Presentation

Operating Income and Margin Highlights

From Continuing Operations

(in millions, except per share data)

GAAP

Reconciling Items

Non-GAAP

2018

2019

2020

Q3 2021

2018

2019

2020

Q3 2021

2018

2019

2020

Q3 2021

Net Sales

$

9,417.6

$

9,985.8

$

10,119.1

$

3,178.3

Net Sales

$

9,417.6

$

9,985.8

$

10,119.1

$

3,178.3

Operating Income

$

600.6

$

718.3

$

535.3

$

210.8

$

92.9

$

14.7

$

32.1

$

(0.2)

Operating Income

$

693.5

$

733.0

$

567.4

$

210.6

Operating Margin

6.38%

7.19%

5.29%

6.63%

Operating Margin

7.36%

7.34%

5.61%

6.63%

Operating Income Growth %

-25%

Operating Income Growth %

-23%

Operating Margin %

5.29%

Operating Margin %

5.61%

CAGR

-5.59%

CAGR

-9.55%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Henry Schein Inc. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 11:39:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on HENRY SCHEIN, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 958 M - -
Net income 2021 603 M - -
Net Debt 2021 261 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 707 M 10 707 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart HENRY SCHEIN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Henry Schein, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENRY SCHEIN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 76,65 $
Average target price 83,91 $
Spread / Average Target 9,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stanley M. Bergman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James P. Breslawski Vice Chairman & President
Steven Paladino Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Christopher Pendergast Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Gerald A. Benjamin Director, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENRY SCHEIN, INC.14.64%10 707
CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.1.91%3 343
OWENS & MINOR, INC.32.64%2 757
SHIP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS, INC.5.23%2 496
AS ONE CORPORATION-20.40%2 301
TOKAI CORP.10.47%693