Annual recognition highlights organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to business integrity through robust ethics, compliance, and governance programs

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, has received the 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

Henry Schein has been recognized since 2012 and is one of only two honorees in the Healthcare Products industry. In 2024, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 20 countries and 44 industries.

“Our Company has a long history of holding ourselves accountable to our five key constituencies, who together form our ‘Mosaic of Success’: our supplier partners, customers, Team Schein Members, shareholders, and society at large,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. “Being recognized once again by Ethisphere reinforces Team Schein’s dedication to our stakeholders, our commitment to corporate citizenship, and our mission of ‘doing well by doing good.’ The trust that we have built amongst our constituencies has allowed us to catalyze change in the markets we serve and continue to help make a healthier world.”

Since its founding in 1932, Henry Schein’s approach to corporate citizenship has centered around a higher ambition that the social and environmental wellbeing of the community at large contributes to the success of the Company. This recognition is a driving force behind how Henry Schein adapts and evolves to the changing needs of society.

Examples of the Company’s corporate citizenship efforts include:

Advancing public-private partnerships to strengthen pandemic preparedness and the resilience of the global health care supply chain, serving as chair of the Private Sector Roundtable on Global Health Security and as private-sector lead of the Pandemic Supply Chain Network;

and as private-sector lead of the Pandemic Supply Chain Network; Strengthening the capacity of health care professionals through Henry Schein signature programs such as the Systemic Healthcare Entrepreneurs (SHE) Program, and serving as chair of The Arnold P. Gold Foundation Gold Corporate Council ;

; Fostering meaningful connections among Team Schein by launching programs such as the We Care Global Challenge, an initiative that aims to bring colleagues together for people and communities in need under the shared mission of “Helping Health Happen;”

Continuing to engage with the Company’s executive leadership team and wellness committee to provide education, tips, and programming that encourages workplace flexibility and helps reduce stress and burnout;

Completing its 2023 Pulse Global Culture Survey with feedback that Team Schein Members overall enjoy working for the Company and intend to stay;

Expanding the Company’s diversity and inclusion (D&I) learning journey by educating Team Schein Members on key D&I topics;

by educating Team Schein Members on key D&I topics; Enhancing strategic partnerships with industry associations, customers, and suppliers that support access to quality and equitable health care through various key programs and initiatives such as the American Dental Association Foundation’s Gives Kids A Smile Program , Alpha Omega-Henry Schein Cares Holocaust Survivors Oral Health Program , Special Olympics , S.M.I.L.E. Healthcare Pathway™ Program , and more;

, , , , and more; Developing principles and assessing risks around the use of artificial intelligence technology; and

Continuing to enhance global supply chain transparency.

“Congratulations to Team Schein for being recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® for the 13th consecutive year,” said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere’s Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair. “It’s impressive to see Henry Schein’s purpose-driven mission reinforced through initiatives promoting sustainable business practices and contributing positively to society. We are pleased to honor Henry Schein for its ongoing commitment to corporate citizenship and to delivering solutions for a healthier tomorrow.”

Ethics & Performance

The listed 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies® Honorees outperformed a comparable index of global companies by 12.3 percentage points from January 2019 to January 2024.

Methodology & Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, an extensive questionnaire that requires companies to provide over 240 different proof points on their culture of ethics; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices; ethics and compliance program; diversity, equity, & inclusion; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by our panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify truly best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

Honorees

To view the full list of this year’s honorees, please visit the World’s Most Ethical Companies website, at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 25,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein corporate brand products in our distribution centers.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 33 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.3 billion in 2023, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 11.5 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on X.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, deliver business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies build strong cultures of ethics and integrity. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also advances business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset reflecting the ethical business practices of 3+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 240+ data points on the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

