Henry Schein Aids Relief Efforts From Florida and Puerto Rico Up to Eastern Canada and Opens Disaster Relief Fund

Company Donates Up to $500,000 in Cash and Health Care Products, Will Match Employee Contributions

In response to the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricanes Fiona and Ian, Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) announced today that it has committed up to $500,000 to assist with relief efforts to support recovery and rebuilding efforts, donating much-need health care supplies to humanitarian and relief organizations, and supporting customers residing within the devastated areas.

To advance this effort, the Henry Schein Cares Foundation has established a 2022 Disaster Relief Fund. The Company and the Henry Schein Cares Foundation are seeding the Fund with a $50,000 donation and will match employee contributions up to $50,000. In addition, Henry Schein commits to donating $350,000 worth of health care products to relief organizations responding to the disasters from Florida and Puerto Rico to Eastern Canada.

“Team Schein stands ready to assist our relief agency partners and local health care providers in their efforts to mobilize support for those most in need,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. “Our company has long been committed to supporting disaster preparedness and recovery, and we are working with our supplier partners and Team Schein Members to provide relief agencies with the health care supplies needed to support public health, so community members can get back on their feet and begin to rebuild.”

In addition to its philanthropic efforts, the Henry Schein Customer Assistance Hotline remains open for dentists and physicians who experience operational, logistical, or financial issues caused by the hurricanes. The toll-free number for all Henry Schein customers is 800-999-9729. The hotline is open 24/7, with real-time assistance available from Team Schein Members from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time. Customers can also access the Company’s Recovery Guide for Office-Based Practitioners, which offers guidance and links to resources inside and outside of Henry Schein that can help accelerate the process of getting a business back to full production.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 22,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.4 billion in 2021, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.5 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and Twitter.com/HenrySchein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221009005053/en/