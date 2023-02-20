Henry Schein Announces Lineup of New Products, Software, and Equipment at the Chicago Dental Society Midwinter Meeting

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today announced its presence at the 2023 Chicago Dental Society Midwinter (CMW) meeting, featuring a comprehensive display of the Company’s expansive portfolio of products and solutions, designed to help oral health professionals enhance every aspect of their practice efficiency and the patient experience.

Visitors to the CMW meeting can explore the Company’s lineup of products, services, and solutions that can help optimize every step of the practice workflow, including:

Digital equipment, technology solutions, and innovative business services (booth #3019);

Software solutions including practice management, marketing, patient engagement, and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions from Henry Schein One (booth #3016);

Innovative merchandise products and limited time offers on Henry Schein Brand Products (booth #3019);

Transition planning, sales, and valuations from Henry Schein Dental Practice Transitions and practice financing solutions from Henry Schein Financial Services (booth #3019); and

Negotiation services from Unitas PPO solutions, part of eAssist Dental Solutions’ revenue cycle management offerings. (booth #3012)

“As Team Schein embraces a human-touch model in a digital world, we are excited to connect with dental professionals onsite at the Chicago Midwinter meeting and showcase our comprehensive portfolio of solutions and services,” said Dave Steck, Vice President and General Manager, U.S. Dental Group, Henry Schein. “The meeting is an opportunity for Henry Schein to demonstrate how we can help enhance the customer experience. By fostering and nurturing this customer-centric approach, health care professionals can rely on us to continue to deliver an exceptional and emotionally connected experience.”

Digital Solutions to Enhance Practice Efficiency

Throughout the meeting, Henry Schein will demonstrate the latest products and digital technology solutions, including lasers, scanners, and 3D printers. Members of the Henry Schein leadership team, along with representatives from 3Shape, Ackuretta, A-dec, ACTEON, Convergent Dental, DCI, DEXIS, Medit, Planmeca, and SprintRay will be available to answer questions, suggest customized solutions, and demonstrate new products, such as:

3Shape Trios® 5, Ackuretta 3D Printer, ACTEON HD Intraoral Camera, A-dec dental 511 chair, Convergent Dental all-tissue Solea® Laser, DCI Edge Series 5 Chair, Dentsply Sirona Primescan, Primescan Connect, Primemill, and Primeprint, DEXIS™ digital sensors, DTX 3D software, and IS 3800 Scanners, Medit i700, Planmeca Emerald S Scanner, Planmeca Viso and Romexis software, Schick digital sensors, and SprintRay 3D Printer ecosystem.

The Henry Schein Dental booth will also feature the new CARINA digital intraoral sensor, which offers reliable imaging while also prioritizing simplicity for dental practitioners, featuring a one-size design with clipped corners and smooth edges to enhance patient comfort. Created with the digital workflow in mind, the sensors also connect easily into existing digital systems within the dental practice.

Optimizing Practice Management

Visitors to Henry Schein One’s booth can explore the Company’s portfolio of solutions all designed to ensure practice success, improve the patient experience, and enhance access to care, including:

Patient Demand Generation: Officite, Sesame;

Officite, Sesame; Patient Relationship Management: Lighthouse 360®;

Lighthouse 360®; Practice Management: Dentrix®, Dentrix Ascend®, Dentrix Enterprise®;

Dentrix®, Dentrix Ascend®, Dentrix Enterprise®; Revenue Cycle Management : Dentrix QuickBill Premium;

Dentrix QuickBill Premium; Dental Analytics: Jarvis Analytics; and

Jarvis Analytics; and Clinical Workflow: Dentrix Detect AI, Dentrix Ascend Voice.

The Henry Schein One booth will also feature AI solutions, Dentrix® Detect AI powered and manufactured by VideaHealth, and Dentrix Voice, powered by Bola AI. Both solutions are now available for Dentrix Ascend, the Company’s cloud-based practice management solution.

Both Dentrix Detect AI and Dentrix Voice offer powerful tools to help doctors drive better clinical outcomes, enhanced efficiency, and higher revenues. Dentrix Detect AI is an AI enabled X-ray analysis tool, powered by VideaHealth’s FDA-cleared computer-assisted detection (CADe) device. With this tool seamlessly integrated directly into Dentrix, and now Dentrix Ascend, oral health professionals can use AI in dental practices within their existing workflows, allowing doctors to confirm patient conditions faster, so they can achieve better patient care. Dentrix Voice’s AI technology helps improves speed and efficiency throughout the dental office by allowing hygienists to easily record perio exam results, clinical notes, and other correspondence verbally, which all contributes to an improved workflow for the dental team.

To learn more about Henry Schein’s presence at this year’s CMW, please visit https://henryscheinevents.com/.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 22,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein corporate brand products in our distribution centers.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.6 billion in 2022, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.1 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

