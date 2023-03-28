Advanced search
HENRY SCHEIN, INC.

(HSIC)
Henry Schein Announces Presence at the 2023 Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO) Summit

03/28/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
  • Thought Leadership: Company Leaders to Present on Trending Topics in Dentistry, Including Intrapreneurship Within Large Organizations and Innovations Affecting Procurement and Supply Chains
  • Caring for the Community: Hygiene Kit-Packing Event to Support Individuals Affected by Crises Including Natural Disasters, Homelessness, and Disease, in Partnership with Heart-to-Heart International and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) announced its presence at the 2023 ADSO Annual Summit, including thought-leadership presentations on the future of dentistry and intrapreneurship as well as activities to support communities in need.

The 2023 ADSO Annual Summit takes place March 28-31 in Orlando, Florida, under the theme “Uniting Dentistry - Bringing the Industry Together for Growth & Progress,” and gathers key leaders in dentistry for three days of dialogue, brainstorming, and networking.

On Wednesday, March 29, Stanley Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein, and Gaye Gilbert, Senior Director of Customer Success at Henry Schein One, will offer perspectives on the evolving landscape within dentistry and provide insight into the Company’s investments and strategies as part of the Summit’s opening events. Attendees will also hear insights on trending topics in dentistry from key leaders across Henry Schein, beginning with a panel discussion entitled “Nurturing Disruption: Building a Culture of Intrapreneurship,” featuring:

  • Steve Boggan, President and CEO, BioHorizons, and Chief Commercial Officer, Global Oral Reconstruction Group;
  • Sara Dillon, Chief Data Officer;
  • Steve Kizy, Vice President, Strategic Development, U.S. Dental; and
  • David Kochman, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer.

DSO team members participating in the Procurement Track during the ADSO Annual Summit will also hear key insights from Mackenzie Richter, Vice President of Equipment Sales, Henry Schein Dental, and Natalie Westfall, Vice President and General Manager of Henry Schein Financial Solutions, who will discuss “Thinking Differently About Capital Investments.”

Aligning with ADSO’s theme for this year’s annual Summit, Henry Schein Cares, the Company’s corporate social responsibility program, will collaborate with Heart-to-Heart International to host a hygiene kit-packing event for all ADSO attendees. Participants will pack hygiene kits for donation to those affected by natural disasters in Turkey and Syria, the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, and to a variety of Orlando-based charities supporting food pantries, soup kitchens, and women’s shelters.

“We are excited to connect with leaders in dentistry during the ADSO Annual Summit as they are helping to drive progress in the profession by enhancing access to care, encouraging intrapreneurship, and beyond,” said Nancy Lanni, Vice President and General Manager, North America Strategic Account Management Team, Henry Schein, Inc. “It is through collaboration and idea-sharing that we will collectively drive dentistry forward and ultimately enhance patient care. We thank the ADSO for hosting this event as it is the perfect opportunity to come together and share collective insights.”

In addition to the Annual Summit, Henry Schein also hosted a pre-conference program titled “Innovative Solutions for Unprecedented Times: How to Harness the Power of People, Community, and Technology Products and Services to Supercharge Your Practice.” Click here to learn more about the program and click here for more about Henry Schein’s activity at the 2023 ADSO Annual Summit.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 22,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein corporate brand products in our distribution centers.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.6 billion in 2022, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.1 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2023
