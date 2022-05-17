Henry Schein Appoints Dirk Benson Chief Commercial Officer, North America Distribution Group

Nancy Lanni, Experienced Health Care Leader, Named Vice President and General Manager, Strategic Account Management Team

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today the appointment of Dirk Benson to the position of Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of the Company’s North America Distribution Group (NADG).

In this new position, Mr. Benson will drive Henry Schein’s “One Distribution” initiative, a critical element of the Company’s 2022-2024 BOLD+1 Strategic Plan. “One Distribution” is designed to more tightly integrate the management of Henry Schein’s distribution businesses globally while more fully leveraging the functions, talent, processes, and systems of our distribution businesses to enhance the customer experience and maximize efficiency and performance.

Mr. Benson will be responsible for the entire dental and medical customer-facing organization in the U.S. of the NADG, Henry Schein’s largest business group. He will report to Brad Connett, Chief Executive Officer, North America Distribution Group.

Prior to Henry Schein, Mr. Benson had a 27-year career with health care products distributor Medline Industries, LP, the largest privately held U.S. manufacturer and distributor of health care supplies. Mr. Benson retired from Medline in 2020 as a member of the company’s Executive Committee. A native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and a graduate of Marquette University, Mr. Benson joined Medline in 1993 and held a series of increasingly responsible positions at the company.

“Dirk is an outstanding professional,” said Mr. Connett. “He is held in high regard in the industry, with a track record of growing innovative businesses and leading people. Dirk has a deep knowledge of health care distribution, experience building teams that work across boundaries, and the energy and insight needed to help Henry Schein fulfill our strategic plan.”

“I have long admired the success of Henry Schein, and I am excited to make a contribution to advancing the innovative growth strategy of this first-class company,” said Mr. Benson. “The values of the organization, the dedication of Henry Schein’s leadership, and the quality of the team are well-known in the health care industry. I am really pleased to be a part of Team Schein and to help our Company continue the extraordinary record of success.”

Mr. Benson’s team will include the following experienced health care executives, each with a long history with Henry Schein:

Dave Steck, recently promoted to the position of Vice President and General Manager, U.S. Dental Group;

Ty Ford, Vice President and General Manager, U.S. Medical Sales;

Jeff Klingler, Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Health; and

Jim Loiacono, Vice President, Telesales and Operational Support Services.

In addition, Nancy Lanni has been named Vice President and General Manager of the newly created Strategic Account Management Team, responsible for serving the Company’s large dental and medical distribution customers in the U.S. as a part of Mr. Benson’s team. Ms. Lanni, who joined Henry Schein in 1995, has held increasingly responsible leadership positions at the Company, most recently as the head of the Healthcare Services team of the Company’s U.S. Medical Group, serving the group’s largest customers.

“Nancy has done an extraordinary job with our medical strategic customers and has developed a particular expertise in working with the executive suite of large health care organizations,” said Mr. Connett. “She has a deep understanding of the changing dynamics of our customers, and as the trend toward consolidation accelerates across the markets we serve, Nancy’s insights and leadership capabilities will benefit the team, our customers, and our business.”

“I am pleased and honored by this new assignment, and I look forward to working with Brad, Dirk, and the NADG team to deepen our presence among strategic health care customers,” said Ms. Lanni.

“We are delighted to welcome an executive of Dirk’s caliber to our management team and to congratulate Nancy on her expanded responsibilities,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Henry Schein, Inc. “As we implement our 2022-2024 BOLD+1 Strategic Plan, we are focused on advancing our exceptional customer experience through the delivery of innovative services and solutions. Dirk and Nancy will further that goal as proven, growth-oriented leaders with deep experience in building effective sales teams and winning in markets undergoing transformation.”

