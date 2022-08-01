Henry Schein Appoints Trinh Clark and Leigh Benowitz to Executive Management Committee

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC), the world's largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today the appointment of two executives – Trinh Clark and Leigh Benowitz – to the Company’s Executive Management Committee.

Pictured left to right: Trinh Clark, Senior Vice President and Chief Global Customer Experience Officer, and Leigh Benowitz, Senior Vice President and Chief Global Digital Transformation Officer of Henry Schein, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

The appointment of Ms. Clark and Ms. Benowitz to the Executive Management Committee advances the implementation of Henry Schein’s 2022-2024 BOLD+1 Strategic Plan, which addresses how the Company stays ahead of the fundamental shifts affecting our customers. This includes the goal to accelerate the adoption of digital technology not only by Henry Schein’s customers but also throughout the Company.

Ms. Clark has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Global Customer Experience Officer, responsible for leading a new Global Customer Experience Organization that is focused on driving an exceptional customer experience across all of the Company’s sales channels as well as global brand marketing strategy, including the Henry Schein brand. Ms. Benowitz has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Global Digital Transformation Officer, responsible for leading a new Global eCommerce Transformation Organization that will focus on accelerating the adoption of digital commerce technologies across our Company, driving the transformation of our business strategy and operations using digital technology, and enabling the rapid growth of digital sales revenue for the organization.

“A primary goal of our new strategic plan is for customers to rely on Henry Schein for an exceptional experience, driven by a digital transformation across our Company and among our customers for the ultimate benefit of patients,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Henry Schein, Inc. “We are pleased to announce the appointment of Trinh and Leigh to our Executive Management Committee, both of whom have the energy, intelligence, passion, and experience necessary to drive success for this critical strategic goal.

“Trinh and Leigh have distinguished themselves since joining our Company, both as individuals and as leaders who model the Team Schein values,” Mr. Bergman said. “We are fortunate to have such a deep bench of executive talent to draw on to make our strategic plan come to life.”

A 15-year veteran of Henry Schein, Ms. Clark had been Vice President, Technology Enablement, North America Distribution Group. She reports to Brad Connett, the Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein’s North America Distribution Group.

Ms. Clark has nearly 25 years of health care industry experience and has served in a variety of leadership roles at Henry Schein. Prior to joining Henry Schein, she was a founding member of eSurg, an online distributor of pharmaceutical, surgical, office, and medical supplies. Ms. Clark earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Sciences from University of Washington.

“I am honored to join the Executive Management Committee and excited by the opportunity to advance the critical work of delivering a consistently exceptional customer experience for our customers around the world,” said Ms. Clark.

A five-year veteran of the Company, Ms. Benowitz had been Vice President, Customer & Digital Experience and Global E-Commerce Platform (GEP) Transformation Officer. She will continue to lead the implementation of GEP, and will now report to Christopher Pendergast, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

Before joining Henry Schein, she had a successful career in the financial services industry, and held a variety of marketing and digital leadership positions at Citi. Ms. Benowitz earned her Bachelor of Arts in Economics from State University of New York at Albany and her Master of Business Administration from Fordham University.

“It is a privilege to join the senior leadership team of Henry Schein and to help lead our digital transformation efforts at a time when technology is fundamentally changing every industry, including health care,” said Ms. Benowitz.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With nearly 22,000 TSMs Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.4 billion in 2021, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.5 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and Twitter.com/HenrySchein.

