New Implant Connection Helps Enhance Surgical Efficiency to Deliver Immediate Implant Procedures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - June 19, 2024 - BioHorizons today released Tapered Pro Conical, its first dental implant with a deep conical connection. This new implant reflects BioHorizons' dedication to developing innovative products that enhance clinical performance and workflow efficiency, part of a broader strategy by parent company Henry Schein, Inc., to invest in technological advances for the benefit of the practice and patient.

Tapered Pro Conical leverages the successful macro design of Tapered Pro with the proven and patented CONELOG® connection to provide clinicians with a predictable solution for immediate treatment, from single tooth to full arch. It is designed for surgical efficiency with a best-in-class conical connection.

"Backed by more than 30 years of research, Tapered Pro Conical's unique Laser-Lok microchannels create a connective tissue attachment and retain crestal bone, thus allowing better control of clinical and esthetic outcomes," said Steve Boggan, President & CEO, BioHorizons. "We recognize the importance of immediate and predictable solutions for implant therapy, and are pleased to deliver enhanced functionality with this new implant."

The new implant's tapered body and aesthetic thread design provide primary stability, while its self-tapping helical cutting flutes are designed to help control implant placement. A new surgical kit combining free hand and keyless guided surgical approaches results in surgical efficiency. Clinicians benefit from restorative efficiency with only two prosthetic platforms.

The CONELOG® Implant System was introduced in 2011 by Camlog to enlarge its offerings with conical implant to abutment connections. CONELOG Implants have a 7.5-degree self-locking inner taper and three internal grooves.

Visit www.biohorizons.com for more information on the new Tapered Pro Conical and guided surgery options.

About BioHorizons

Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, BioHorizons is one of the largest dental implant companies in the world . It has been committed to developing evidence-based and scientifically proven products since 1994.

The focus of BioHorizons on science, innovation and service enables customers to confidently use its comprehensive portfolio of dental implants, prosthetics, biologics products and digital solutions, making BioHorizons one of the fastest growing companies in the dental industry.

BioHorizons helps customers restore smiles in 90 countries throughout North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Africa and Australia.

###