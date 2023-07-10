Dr. Sullivan, Co-Chair, Henry Schein Cares Foundation, One of Four Honorees Recognized as a Leader in Health Care, Government, and Social Impact

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today celebrates Dr. Louis W. Sullivan for receiving a 2023 National Humanism in Medicine Medal from The Arnold P. Gold Foundation. Co-Chair of the Henry Schein Cares Foundation since 2008 and a former member of Henry Schein’s Board of Directors for 13 years, Dr. Sullivan was one of four health care leaders honored by The Gold Foundation for his lifetime of leadership and for championing human values and dignity as the core of health care practice.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230707576139/en/

Dr. Louis W. Sullivan receives a 2023 National Humanism in Medicine Medal, awarded by The Arnold P. Gold Foundation (Photo: Business Wire)

Medal recipients were recognized during The Gold Foundation’s Annual Gala held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on June 20, 2023. In addition to Dr. Sullivan, honorees included: Dr. Gina S. Brown, Dean of the College of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences at Howard University; Dr. Richard I. Levin, President and CEO of The Gold Foundation; and Dr. Eileen Sullivan-Marx, Dean of the NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing.

“Dr. Sullivan has spent more than six decades championing humanism in health care and pursuing health equity and better health care for all,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Henry Schein. “For more than 16 years, we’ve been privileged to advance health equity and empower health care professionals through our work together at Henry Schein and the Henry Schein Cares Foundation. As an incredible advocate and leader in promoting diversity in the health care workforce, Dr. Sullivan has helped improve the lives of countless individuals and communities. We pay tribute to Dr. Sullivan and all the honorees for their passionate dedication to advancing human dignity, health and well-being, and are so pleased to celebrate this most meaningful recognition.”

A lifelong health equity advocate and renowned leader in health policy, Dr. Sullivan served as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under President George H. W. Bush. He is the Founding Dean and President of Morehouse School of Medicine, and is Chairman of the Washington, D.C.-based Sullivan Alliance to Transform the Health Professions, which is now a central program of the Association of Academic Health Centers (AAHC). In 2022, the AAHC merged into the Association of American Medical Colleges.

“We are honored to recognize Dr. Sullivan and all of the distinguished leaders who have each made an indelible mark on humanism in health care,” said Gold Foundation Board Chairman Richard C. Sheerr. “Their pioneering vision and immense dedication – across nursing and medical schools, innovative public policy and community health, nationally and globally – has made a remarkable difference to patient care.”

Henry Schein has been a long-time partner of The Gold Foundation, supporting the organization’s commitment to nurturing humanism in health care and the needs of health care professionals who improve health outcomes. Henry Schein co-founded The Gold Foundation’s Corporate Council in 2017, and Allison Neale, Henry Schein’s Vice President of Public Policy and Managing Director of the Henry Schein Cares Foundation, serves as the Council’s Chair. The Gold Corporate Council harnesses the power of diverse companies within the health care sector to advance humanism within the broader health care ecosystem, with other members including BD, CVS Health, Medallia, Quest Diagnostics, and Siemens Healthineers.

For more information about The Gold Foundation’s Annual Gala and its honorees, visit https://www.gold-foundation.org/2023gala/.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 22,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein corporate brand products in our distribution centers.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.6 billion in 2022, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.1 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and Twitter.com/HenrySchein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230707576139/en/