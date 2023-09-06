Team Schein Provides Underserved Children with Backpacks, School Supplies, and More Back-to-School Essentials

For the 26th consecutive year, Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is helping children around the world start the academic year off right through its “Back to School” program, a flagship initiative of Henry Schein Cares, the Company’s global corporate social responsibility program. Team Schein Members at 32 locations in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Ireland are providing nearly 5,000 students with backpacks filled with school supplies and hygiene essentials, with more events to come this year in Italy and Spain. Since the program’s inception in 1998, the Company has helped more than 65,000 children return to the classroom equipped with the necessities for a successful school year.

On August 17, Henry Schein held its first in-person “Back to School” event at its worldwide headquarters in Melville, N.Y. since the pandemic. Approximately 400 pre-identified children and their families received backpacks, school supplies, and gift cards to purchase their choice of first-day-of-school outfits. The event also included a BBQ, games, music, crafts, and other activities, including an interactive science presentation. Additionally, the event featured a tent with free books donated by Team Schein Members and KPMG LLP – a U.S. audit, tax, and advisory firm – through its Family for Literacy program and partnership with nonprofit social enterprise First Book. One of several “Back to School” events being held around the world, the fun-filled evening provided participating children and families with an uplifting experience to kick off a successful school year.

“Over the past two and a half decades, Team Schein’s dedication to the ‘Back to School’ program has only grown stronger,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. “By investing in the educational journey of these exceptional children, we are strengthening the future of our communities. The resilience and potential these students possess inspires Henry Schein to continue doing our part to ensure children within our communities have equal opportunities to thrive.”

Henry Schein partnered with 10 local social service organizations to pre-identify the participating children and their families for the Melville event: Bethany House; Espoir Youth Program, Inc.; Family and Children's Association; Family Service League; Hispanic Counseling Center; Nassau County Department of Social Services; The Raymar Children's Fund; SCO Madonna Heights; WellLife Network; and YES Community Counseling Center.

“Every year, collaborating with Team Schein on the 'Back to School' initiative renews our commitment to supporting the futures of our children,” said Erica Schifano, Assistant Vice President of the Family Support Division, Family and Children’s Association. “In the face of financial adversities, the start of the academic year can be stressful for many families. Through the 'Back to School' program, we strive to alleviate this burden by providing children with essential school supplies, books, and additional resources. Our aim is not only to prepare them for the school year ahead, but to empower them with the confidence they need to excel in their educational journeys.”

