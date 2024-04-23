Recognition Spotlights Game-Changers in Athletic Training

Henry Schein Medical, the U.S. medical business of Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), announced today that Aline Valiengo, Head Athletic Trainer and Director of Sports Medicine for Coconut Creek High School in Florida,is the winner of the fourth annual Henry Schein Medical Athletics and Schools Rising Star Award. The award celebrates emerging athletic trainers with one to five years of experience in the Sports Medicine industry.

L to R: Aline Valiengo, Donjanae Chamberlain, Christopher Freeborough, Brittany Iaiennaro, and Victoria Simpson. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Valiengo developed Coconut Creek High School’s first sports medicine program and teaches all three courses within it. Additionally, she established the school’s first athletic training program, and has conducted presentations for high school athletic trainers within Broward County and West Palm Beach County, offering insights into building successful athletic training programs at the high school level. Often working outside her required hours, Ms. Valiengo is passionate about helping her students grow, providing career and educational guidance. Graduates of her athletic training student program have attained college scholarships and secured entry-level jobs immediately after high school in clinical settings because of the skills learned during their time in the program.

“Congratulations to Aline Valiengo and each of the finalists for already making a positive impact within their communities and the athletic training profession,” said Eric Kearns, Director, Henry Schein Medical’s Athletics and Schools business. “Our team is dedicated to elevating the important work athletic trainers do, and our Rising Star campaign is the perfect way to shine a spotlight on the individuals who are many times on the sidelines. We thank all athletic trainers for continuing to keep athletes healthy and in the game.”

The Rising Star Award recognizes recently graduated athletic trainers who have not yet reached a senior chief-level position but have a strong career trajectory with the potential of forward advancement and appointment at the highest levels of the profession. This year’s recipient was selected based on the number of votes from the public.

“Winning the 2024 Rising Star Award is more than just recognition, it's a validation of my effort, dedication, and passion I have for this profession,” said Ms. Valiengo. “I am filled with gratitude as I am profoundly thankful for my incredible community and unwavering support system. This achievement is as much theirs as it is mine, and I am forever grateful for everyone who has stood by me. This recognition serves as a reminder to continue pushing boundaries, embracing challenges, and never settling for anything less than extraordinary.”

Ms. Valiengo was among the following finalists who demonstrated ongoing achievements and contributions to their organizations and the profession:

Donjanae Chamberlain, Athletic Trainer for Community Health Network at Anderson High School (Anderson, Indiana) Ms. Chamberlain, MS, LAT, ATC, jumped into action on the first day of the school year to administer life-saving care to a teacher suffering from cardiac arrest. Because of the quick and precise actions of Donjanae and her colleagues, the teacher has since fully recovered and can enjoy life again. Additionally, Ms. Chamberlain built Anderson High School’s athletic training program from the ground up.

(Anderson, Indiana) Christopher Freeborough, Athletic Trainer for the Monessen School District (Monessen, Pennsylvania) Mr. Freeborough, MBA, LAT, ATC, served as a first responder after a shooting occurred during an all-star football game, treating victims and several spectators who were injured exiting the stadium. He also secured $20,000 in grant money to build high school athletic training facilities for a Title I school in Pennsylvania; assisted several schools across the Mon Valley and greater Pittsburgh area to create school-employed athletic training positions; participated in the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s (UPMC) Pre-Hospital Care and Peer Interview Committees; chaired the UPMC’s Department Orientation and Mentoring Committee; and provided per diem athletic training services to schools facing staffing shortages.

(Monessen, Pennsylvania) Brittany Iaiennaro, Athletic Trainer for Iona University (New Rochelle, New York) Ms. Iaiennaro is passionate about mentoring and educating the next generation of health care professionals. She has 11 professional certifications; spearheads an initiative to bolster Iona’s mental health services, serving as the conduit between student-athletes and the counseling center; and worked as a per diem athletic trainer for Chandler Youth Pop Warner Football, Baseball Factory Under Armour All-America, and AT Direct Sports Medicine – all located throughout Arizona.

(New Rochelle, New York) Victoria Simpson, Assistant Football Athletic Trainer for the University of Missouri (Columbia, Missouri) Ms. Simpson is dedicated to increasing representation in the health care and athletic training community. She serves on the National Athletic Trainers' Association Ethnic Diversity Advisory Committee; spearheads philanthropic efforts, helping to raise $90,000 for minority-based scholarships; works with organizations addressing childhood hunger, mental well-being, and economic empowerment; and mentors underserved high school students, inspiring youth to pursue careers in health care.

The finalists were nominated by peers and selected by a Recognition Committee that included athletic trainers and industry experts in the field. Together, the committee members have experience from an athletic training perspective of a broadly diverse size, type, and geographic distribution.

As the winner, Ms. Valiengo will receive an athletic trainer’s kit filled with recovery products including Hyperice’s Hypervolt 2 Pro percussion massager, Normatec 3 leg compression system, and Defibtech's Lifeline automated external defibrillator (AED).

The Rising Star Award program began in 2021 with winner Darlene Eckhardt, Head Athletic Trainer at the Buffalo Beauts, a professional women's ice hockey team, becoming Henry Schein’s first Rising Star. In 2022, Caitlin Hart, Head Athletic Trainer at Newberry High School in Newberry, South Carolina, received the recognition. And, in 2023, Gina Harris, Head Athletic Trainer at Bellport High School in Brookhaven, New York, won the award.

