  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Henry Schein, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSIC   US8064071025

HENRY SCHEIN, INC.

(HSIC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:26:33 2023-06-09 pm EDT
74.83 USD   -0.15%
Henry Schein : Medical EMS and North American Rescue to Exhibit at First There First Case – Gathering of the Eagles Conference
PU
Transcript : Henry Schein, Inc. Presents at The 43rd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference, Jun-08-2023 10:40 AM
CI
Insider Sell: Henry Schein
MT
Summary 
Summary

Henry Schein : Medical EMS and North American Rescue to Exhibit at First There First Case – Gathering of the Eagles Conference

06/09/2023 | 02:58pm EDT
Portfolio of Emergency Medical Services Products and Clinical Solutions Showcased and Hands-On Training Provided

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 9, 2023 - Henry Schein Medical, the U.S. medical business of Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), today announced its presence at the 26th annual First There First Care - Gathering of Eagles Conference from June 12 through June 16 in Hollywood, Florida. Henry Schein Medical EMS's booths #75 - 78 will feature a comprehensive display of the Company's EMS products and services, and the team will be available to speak about its mobile integrated health care and lab capabilities for EMS agencies. North American Rescue, a Henry Schein Medical business, will also be at the Meeting to showcase its survivability and casualty-care medical products at booth #10.

During the Conference, members of the Henry Schein Medical EMS team, along with representatives from Ansell, ByoPlanet®, Defibtech, GE HealthCare, Irrimax Corporation, Laerdal, Masimo, Siemens, MedPod Inc., Statpacks, VendNovation, and 3M, will be available to answer questions and suggest customized solutions. Visitors to the booths can experience product demonstrations, including the ByoPlanet Jet H2 Ultra™ portable disinfecting spraying device, Defibtech ARM XR automated chest compression device, GE HealthCare Vscan Air™ ultrasound, Masimo Rad-57® Pulse CO-Oximeter®, MedPod® Mobile Doc 2, Monitor by Laerdal, an integrated defibrillation, patient monitoring, and ventilator management training tool, Siemens epoc® Blood Analysis System, and VendNovation, an inventory control vending solution.

The Henry Schein Medical EMS booth will also feature products such as Ansell's Microflex® exam gloves and Ringers® extrication gloves, Irrimax Corporation's Irrisept® Antimicrobial Wound Lavage, Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions' N95 respirators, Statpacks' G3 and G4 trauma bag offerings, and the 3M™ Littmann® CORE Digital Stethoscope.

Additionally, Henry Schein Medical EMS will be showcasing SAM Medical's SAM IO intraosseous access system in the Experience Hall. This will allow attendees to participate in a hands-on SAM IO skills session while receiving education about the device and its benefits.

"Henry Schein Medical EMS is excited to be at the 2023 First There First Care - Gathering of the Eagles Conference," said Dan O'Connell, General Manager of Henry Schein Medical EMS. "Our team has supported this event since its inception 26 years ago, and we look forward to participating again this year to highlight how we help equip first responders with the latest resources, products, and solutions needed to operate with the highest efficiencies."

North American Rescue will be featuring the Quantum Blood and Fluid warming system, SPEAR (Simplified Pneumothorax Emergency Air Release) Device, and the Enhanced ARS™ (Air Release System) Decompression needles.

"As a provider of life-saving products and supplies, North American Rescue is dedicated to being at the forefront of casualty care," said Andy Goldy, Chief Operating Officer for North American Rescue. "Our goal is to help empower EMS professionals to continue saving lives while keeping communities safe, and we are pleased to meet with the EMS community at the First There First Care - Gathering of the Eagles Conference."

North American Rescue provides casualty care solutions to uniformed soldiers, first responders, health care professionals, and security forces both at home and abroad in foreign combat zones. Henry Schein acquired North American Rescue in 2019.

For more than 35 years, Henry Schein Medical EMS has served first responders throughout the nation. To learn more about Henry Schein's EMS business, please click here. To speak with a Henry Schein Medical EMS representative, please email EMS@henryschein.com or call 1-800-845-3550. For more information about North American Rescue, please email info@NARescue.com or call 888-689-6277.

About Henry Schein, Inc. 

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 22,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein corporate brand products in our distribution centers.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.6 billion in 2022, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.1 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and Twitter.com/HenrySchein.

About North American Rescue, LLC.

North American Rescue (NAR), based in Greer, South Carolina, has proudly enjoyed the honor of serving their country, community, and customers for over two decades. NAR is leading the way in decreasing preventable deaths by providing innovative casualty care solutions to our uniformed soldiers, first responders, health care professionals, and security forces both at home, and abroad in foreign combat zones. For more information on North American Rescue and products visit www.NARescue.com or call (864) 675-9800.

CONTACT:

Lauren DelGuidice
Corporate Media Relations Specialist
lauren.delguidice@henryschein.com
631.479.7309

###

Attachments

Disclaimer

Henry Schein Inc. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 18:57:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Income Statement Evolution
