Henry Schein : Medical Enhances Access to Ansell Isolation Gowns Amid COVID-19, Helping to Improve the Safety of Front-Line Health Care Professionals

AlphaTec® Model 214 Gowns Feature Advanced Chemical Protection with DuPont™ Tyvek® Material, Rear-Fastening Closures, Concealed Cuffs, and Bound Seams

Henry Schein Medical, the U.S. Medical business of Henry Schein, Inc., today announced the availability of Ansell Healthcare Product’s AlphaTec® Model 214 gowns to practitioners in North America. The availability of these gowns enables Henry Schein to help deliver greater access to Ansell’s non-surgical isolation gowns, which feature durable DuPont™ Tyvek® 1222A fabric, and advanced chemical protection, helping to enhance the safety of front-line health care workers amid COVID-19.

By distributing AlphaTec® Model 214 gowns, Henry Schein is fulfilling its commitment of procuring PPE to help ensure its customers – physician offices, hospitals, and other health care institutions – have the supplies they need to focus on delivering patient care, as outlined in the company’s “Rebuilding Together” initiative. Similarly, the company is helping to fulfill the mission of Ansell’s recently launched #NetworkofHeroes program, which offers support to non-PPE manufacturers, as well as DuPont’s program, #TyvekTogether, which partners with companies, such as Ansell, to help increase the supply of Tyvek® garments to the marketplace.

“Henry Schein and Ansell share a commitment to help enhance the accessibility of reliable and durable gowns as well as the safety of front-line health care professionals,” said Brad Connett, President, U.S. Medical Group, Henry Schein, Inc. “We are pleased to partner with Ansell and to leverage our strong distribution and supply chain network to increase the availability of its AlphaTec gowns featuring DuPont™ Tyvek® 1222A fabric. Amid the soaring demand for personal protective equipment, partnering with Ansell can help us deliver greater access to gowns our customers can rely on to help them safely deliver care to patients.”

The long-sleeved, water-resistant non-surgical gowns feature rear-fastening closures that tie at the neck and waist; concealed, non-latex elasticated cuffs; and bound seams. Available in two sizes – M/L, XL/2XL – the gowns also feature advanced barrier protection with DuPont™ Tyvek® 1222A fabric, which is intended for protective apparel, such as coveralls, hoods, sleeves, and non-surgical isolation gowns.

“We are thrilled to partner with Henry Schein, whose extensive physician customer base can help us ensure greater reach, and ultimately improved safety,” said Paul Bryce, Vice President & General Manager, Ansell Chemical Solutions SBU. “Together, we are committed to helping ensure the safety of our front-line heroes.”

To order AlphaTec® Model 214 gowns, please contact a Henry Schein Medical sales representative at 1-800-372-4346 or to learn more, please visit www.henryscheinmedical.com.

