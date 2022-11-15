Henry Schein : Medical Expands SolutionsHub with Rimidi

SaaS Company's Remote Patient Monitoring Solutions Help Health Care Professionals Enhance Chronic Disease Management

MELVILLE, N.Y., November 15, 2022 - Henry Schein Medical, the U.S. medical business of Henry Schein, Inc., today announced the expansion of its SolutionsHub with Rimidi, a SaaS company that brings together remote patient monitoring tools, patient reported outcomes, and clinical decision support to help clinicians enhance patient care. As a result of this new distribution agreement, Henry Schein will offer its clinic, medical group, and health system customers access to Rimidi's cloud-based software platform. As a result, this relationship will help further expand efforts to deliver to these health care providers an efficient model of care for patients with chronic conditions.

Integrated with a broad range of connected medical devices, including cellular and Bluetooth-enabled blood-glucose meters, scales, blood pressure cuffs, pulse-oximeters, insulin dosing pens, and continuous glucose monitors, Rimidi's software platform facilitates remote patient monitoring (RPM), patient reported outcomes, and clinical decision support into the clinical workflow. This allows for data aggregation across multiple devices into a single, streamlined solution that integrates with the clinician's Electronic Health Record (EHR) and offers time effective and robust data-informed clinical decision support.

"At Henry Schein, we recognize the ever-growing rates of chronic disease and remain committed to helping our customers on their continual journey to provide proactive care," said Michael Casamassa, Vice President, Solutions and Planning, Henry Schein Medical. "By working with Rimidi, we can bring patient monitoring solutions into the existing workflow so that health care professionals can actively engage patients and further optimize disease management in between visits."

Physician-founded and led, Rimidi is designed to support health care providers with their quality improvement, patient engagement, and workflow optimization objectives. Current clinical use cases of the Rimidi platform include chronic, cardiometabolic conditions, epidemic management, and perioperative care.

"At Rimidi, our sweet spot is the intersection of clinical and technical innovation," said Lucienne Ide, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO of Rimidi. "From the clinical perspective, it's important to remember that the goal of RPM isn't just monitoring - it's management. To do that effectively, remote patient monitoring data needs to be transmitted, merged with other patient data, analyzed, and interpreted in a way that is efficient and meaningful to clinicians. That's how we have built Rimidi."

To learn more about Rimidi and to explore Henry Schein Medical's full portfolio of solutions, please visit the Henry Schein SolutionsHub at https://www.henryscheinsolutionshub.com/product/rimidi-integrated-clinical-management-platform/.

CONTACT:

Ann Marie Gothard, Vice President, Corporate Media Relations, Annmarie.gothard@henryschein.com, (631) 390-8169