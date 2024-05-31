Company Highlights Its Capabilities for Mobile Integrated Health, Community Paramedicine, and Other Community-Based Models of Care

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 31, 2024 - Henry Schein Medical, the U.S. medical business of Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), today announced it will feature a comprehensive display of the Company's EMS products and services that support the future of the industry, including mobile integrated health, community paramedicine, and other community-based models of care, at the First There First Care & Gathering of Eagles Conference. The team will be exhibiting in booth #75 from June 10 through June 14 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

During the Conference, members of the Henry Schein Medical EMS team, along with representatives from Abbott, GE HealthCare, Hartwell Medical, MedSource, MERET, and VendNovation, will be available to answer questions and suggest customized solutions. EMS professionals can also explore the Company's comprehensive laboratory solutions, including point-of-care testing options. These on-site testing capabilities provide rapid results, empowering first responders to make critical decisions in the field.

"Our team has attended this Conference since its inception, and throughout the years, it has been inspiring to see how the field has continued to advance with the rise of new technologies and products," said Dan O'Connell, General Manager of Henry Schein Medical EMS. "From telehealth to point-of-care testing, our team has the resources to support the next evolution of EMS, and we will be there for our customers every step of the way."

Visitors to the Henry Schein Medical EMS booth can explore product demonstrations of the GE HealthCare Vscan Air™ ultrasound and VendNovation, a cloud-based vending management software that enables organizations to have centralized control and real-time visibility of product dispensing from anywhere. Also in the booth, the team will host hands-on demonstrations focused on evaluating the performance and durability of supraglottic airway devices. The team will discuss how the devices withstand the extreme environments encountered in military combat settings as well as EMS settings.

Additionally, Henry Schein Medical EMS is sponsoring the Advanced Trauma Workshop sessions occurring throughout the Conference, which incorporates demonstrations of the EchoNous KOSMOS portable ultrasound and rotating hands-on skills stations for trauma assessment, patient management, and scenarios with high-fidelity manikins.

For more than 35 years, Henry Schein Medical EMS has served first responders throughout the nation. To learn more about Henry Schein Medical EMS, please click here. To speak with a Henry Schein Medical EMS representative, please email EMS@henryschein.com or call 1-800-845-3550.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 25,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein corporate brand products in our distribution centers.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 33 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.3 billion in 2023, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 11.5 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, LinkedIn.com/Company/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on X.

CONTACT:

Lauren DelGuidice

Sr. Corporate Media Relations Specialist

lauren.delguidice@henryschein.com

631.479.7309

###