Henry Schein One Expands Its Data Analytics Solution, Jarvis Analytics, to Help Private Dental Practices Drive Business Growth

New Version of Jarvis Analytics Offers Practice Owners a Simple, Powerful Tool to Help Enhance Practice Success through Data-Driven Decisions

AMERICAN FORK, Utah., March 1, 2022 - Henry Schein One today announced that a new version of its market-leading dental analytics platform for dental service organizations (DSOs), Jarvis Analytics, is now available for private practices. Jarvis Analytics for Private Practices, which launched during the Chicago Midwinter Dental Meeting, helps dental teams maximize data to make more informed, strategic decisions that can impact operational success.

Jarvis Analytics extends the powerful tools of its DSO version to the solo practice with new, simplified features that can make it easy for every member of the dental team to see practice data, automate practice workflows, identify operational strengths and weaknesses, understand patient behavior, and make data-driven decisions - all with minimal training and IT investment.

"Data analytics is the new vehicle for accelerating dental business growth," said Mike Baird, Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein One. "DSOs have been using this technology for years, and now we are bringing it to the private practice. Dental practices that use Jarvis Analytics can apply their data to see what has happened, what is happening, and then make strategic decisions and changes to help improve performance."

Jarvis Analytics simplifies the collection of data from the practice management system and other sources, and presents it in real-time reports, dashboards, and other methods. Through the forecast reports generated by Jarvis Analytics, dental office managers are empowered to identify opportunities to enhance revenue, including hygiene recall, patient retention, case acceptance, and bill collection.

"As more data is generated everywhere, businesses need analytics in every part of their operation to support their growth," said Steven Maroulis, Executive Director of Analytics at Henry Schein One. "We want every business that operates in the dental industry to see how analytics will help their business grow. With Jarvis Analytics, dental practices can turn data into dollars using analytics to help identify out-of-the-box revenue streams."

Jarvis Analytics works with several practice management systems, including Dentrix®, Dentrix Ascend®, Eaglesoft, Open Dental, Denticon, and others, making Jarvis Analytics a seamless solution for most practices in the US with a practice management system.

For more information on Jarvis Analytics' product line-up, please visit the Jarvis Analytics website atjarvisanalytics.com.

About Henry Schein One

Henry Schein One, a subsidiary of Henry Schein, Inc. established in partnership with Internet Brands in 2018, is a software company providing integrated software and services to the dental industry. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company offers market-leading solutions for dental practices, including Dentrix®, Dentrix Ascend®, Dentrix® Enterprise, Easy Dental®, TechCentral™, Demandforce®, Sesame Communications, Lighthouse360®, Officite, and DentalPlans.com® as well as solutions offered through international companies, including Software of Excellence, Logiciel Julie, InfoMed, axiUm, and LabNet, among others. For more information, visit www.henryscheinone.com.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 21,600 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.4 billion in 2021, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.5 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

