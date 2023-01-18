Henry Schein Opens Customer Assistance Hotline in Response to California Floods

Dentists and Physicians Who May Experience Operational, Logistical, or Financial Issues Encouraged to Call 800-999-9729

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) reminds its customers in California that the Henry Schein Customer Assistance Hotline is open for dentists and physicians who may experience operational, logistical, or financial issues as a result of damage caused by floods.

The toll-free number for all Henry Schein customers is 800-999-9729. The hotline is open 24/7, with real-time assistance available from Team Schein Members from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time.

“Our thoughts are with the people and communities throughout California who have been impacted by the devastating floods,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. “Team Schein stands by our customers, and it is of the most importance to us to be a valuable business partner that health care professionals can rely on when assistance is needed. We encourage dental and medical professionals to contact our hotline so we can assist in their recovery as quickly as possible.”

The Henry Schein Customer Assistance Hotline remains open throughout the year to help practitioners during their preparation and recovery from disasters. To help meet the challenges of rebuilding a practice in the wake of a natural disaster, practitioners can download our Recovery Guide for Office-Based Practitioners.

About Henry Schein Cares

Henry Schein Cares stands on five pillars: empowering team Schein to reach their potential, advancing health equity and expanding access to care for underserved communities, accelerating environmental sustainability, strengthening, and diversifying our supply chain, and maintaining strong ethical governance. Health care activities supported by Henry Schein Cares focus on four main areas: (1) wellness, treatment, prevention, and education; (2) capacity building; (3) emergency preparedness and disaster response; and (4) health system strengthening.

Rooted in a deep commitment to social responsibility and the philosophy of enlightened self-interest championed by Benjamin Franklin, the purpose-driven vision of Henry Schein Cares is “doing well by doing good.” Our commitment to sustained, long-term economic success while also creating shared value for society is achieved through the work of Henry Schein Cares and our stakeholder model that engages all five constituents of our Mosaic of Success. To learn more about how we are making a difference, please visit: www.henryschein.com/corporatecitizenship.

