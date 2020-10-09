Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Henry Schein, Inc.    HSIC

HENRY SCHEIN, INC.

(HSIC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Henry Schein : Opens Customer Assistance Hotline in Response to Hurricane Delta

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 05:38pm EDT

Dentists and Physicians Who May Experience Operational, Logistical, or Financial Issues Encouraged to Call 800-999-9729

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) reminds its customers along the Gulf Coast that the Henry Schein Customer Assistance Hotline is open for dentists and physicians who may experience operational, logistical, or financial issues as a result of damage caused by Hurricane Delta.

The toll-free number for all Henry Schein customers is 800-999-9729. The hotline is open 24/7, with real-time assistance available from Team Schein Members from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time.

“Team Schein is prepared to support the people and communities affected by Hurricane Delta,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. “For our customers whose practices may be damaged or otherwise affected by the storm, we are here to help in recovery and rebuilding efforts. Our hotline is open, and we encourage practitioners to call for assistance.”

The Henry Schein Customer Assistance Hotline remains open throughout the year to help practitioners during their preparation and recovery from disasters. To help meet the challenges of rebuilding a practice in the wake of a natural disaster, practitioners can download our Recovery Guide for Office-Based Practitioners.

About Henry Schein Cares

Henry Schein Cares stands on four pillars: engaging Team Schein Members to reach their potential, ensuring accountability by extending ethical business practices to all levels within Henry Schein, promoting environmental sustainability, and expanding access to health care for underserved and at-risk communities around the world. Health care activities supported by Henry Schein Cares focus on three main areas: advancing wellness, building capacity in the delivery of health care services, and assisting in emergency preparedness and relief.

Firmly rooted in a deep commitment to social responsibility and the concept of enlightened self-interest championed by Benjamin Franklin, the philosophy behind Henry Schein Cares is a vision of “doing well by doing good.” Through the work of Henry Schein Cares to enhance access to care for those in need, the Company believes that it is furthering its long-term success. To learn more about how Henry Schein Cares is making a difference, please visit: www.henryschein.com/socialresponsibility.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With approximately 19,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries. The Company's sales from continuing operations reached $10.0 billion in 2019, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 13 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HENRY SCHEIN, INC.
05:38pHENRY SCHEIN : Opens Customer Assistance Hotline in Response to Hurricane Delta
BU
09/21HENRY SCHEIN : Named to Fortune® Magazine's ‘Change the World' List
BU
09/17HENRY SCHEIN : Opens Customer Assistance Hotline in Response to Hurricane Sally
BU
09/09HENRY SCHEIN : Teledentistry Platform Helps Dental Practices Provide Safe Qualit..
BU
09/03HENRY SCHEIN : Greater Control and Visibility for Dental Procedures with Zyris' ..
BU
09/01ARBITRABILITY, DELEGATION, CARVE-OUT : SCOTUS Says "Welcome Back, Henry Schein"
AQ
08/27HENRY SCHEIN : Opens Customer Assistance Hotline in Response to Hurricane Laura
BU
08/26HENRY SCHEIN : Opens Customer Assistance Hotline in Response to the California W..
BU
08/26HENRY SCHEIN : Announces Participation in Upcoming Virtual Conferences in Septem..
BU
08/04HENRY SCHEIN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 180 M - -
Net income 2020 310 M - -
Net Debt 2020 517 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 722 M 8 722 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart HENRY SCHEIN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Henry Schein, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENRY SCHEIN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 70,50 $
Last Close Price 61,09 $
Spread / Highest target 47,3%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stanley M. Bergman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James P. Breslawski Vice Chairman & President
Steven Paladino Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Christopher Pendergast Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Philip A. Laskaway Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENRY SCHEIN, INC.-8.44%8 722
AS ONE CORPORATION55.73%2 728
SHIP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS, INC.7.33%2 354
OWENS & MINOR, INC.408.51%2 007
CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.-35.46%1 979
TOKAI CORP.-24.78%740
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group