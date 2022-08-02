Henry Schein : Press Release dated August 2, 2022 - Form 8-K 08/02/2022 | 06:52am EDT Send by mail :

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE HENRY SCHEIN REPORTS RECORD SECOND-QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS ● Second-quarter net sales of $3.0 billion up 2.1% compared with second-quarter2021;internal sales up 6.7% in local currencies when excluding sales of PPE and other COVID-19 related products ● GAAP diluted EPS of $1.16 compared with second-quarter 2021 GAAP diluted EPSof $1.10 and second- quarter 2021 non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.11 ● Affirms full-year 2022 GAAP diluted EPS guidance range of $4.75to $4.91, reflecting growth of 7% to 10% over full-year 2021 GAAP diluted EPS and growth of 5% to 9% over full-year 2021 non-GAAPdiluted EPS MELVILLE, N.Y.,August 2, 2022 - Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world's largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, today reported record second-quarterfinancial results. "We are pleased to report record second-quarter financial results that reflect good underlying momentum in the business and execution of our strategy," said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairmanof the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. "Our solid operational execution this quarter and our results demonstratethe strength of our business.While we are maintaining our full-year 2022 diluted EPS guidance range of $4.75to $4.91,we are adjusting our expectations for full-year sales growth to reflect changes including a continued strengtheningof the U.S. dollar and declining demand for COVID-19 test kits. "Our Global Dental business once again was driven by strong equipmentsales as dentists continued to invest in their practices. Consumable merchandise internal sales growth in localcurrencies excluding personal protective equipment (PPE) and COVID-19 related products was impacted by an increase in patientappointment cancellations and staff shortages, which we believe were related to COVID-19 infections. "Our Global Medical business had another excellent quarter with double-digitinternal sales growth in local currencies when excluding PPE and COVID-19 related products. Duringthe second quarter,we had strong sales of point-of- care diagnostic tests including flu test kits, as well as generic pharmaceuticalsand equipment. Patient traffic was bolstered by a high number of visits for seasonal influenza. "We are pleased with the good growth in our Technology & Value-Added Services business where,once again, North America and International sales increased by double-digit percentages. HenrySchein One sales growth accelerated -2- more compared with prior-year growth, and we are seeing healthy demandfrom our national DSO accounts for these solutions," concluded Mr. Bergman. Second-Quarter Financial Results ● Totalnet sales for the quarter ended June 25, 2022,were $3.0 billion, up 2.1% compared with the second quarter of 2021. The 2.1% increase included 2.4% internal growth in local currencies,2.1% growth from acquisitions, and a 2.4% decrease related to foreign currency exchange. (See ExhibitA for details of sales growth.)Second-quarter internal sales growth in local currencies excluding sales of PPE and COVID-19related products was 6.7% compared with the prior year. ● GAAP net income attributable to Henry Schein, Inc. for the second quarter of 2022was $160 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, compared with second-quarter 2021 GAAP net incomeattributable to Henry Schein, Inc. of $156 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, and second-quarter 2021 non-GAAPnet income attributable to Henry Schein, Inc. of $157 million, or $1.11 per diluted share. (See Exhibit B for a reconciliation of GAAP net income and dilutedEPS to non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS.) ● Global Dental sales for the second quarter of 2022 of $1.9 billion decreased 3.1%compared with the prior-year period. Internally generated sales in local currencies decreased 0.3%, with 0.7%growth from acquisitions and a 3.5% decrease related to foreign currency exchange. The 0.3% internal sales decreasein local currencies included a 1.1% decrease in North America and 1.0% growth internationally. ● Global Dental consumable merchandise internal sales decreased by 2.2% in local currencies.Excluding sales of PPE and COVID-19 related products, internal sales growth inlocal currencies was 2.4%. Global Dental equipment internal sales growth was 7.0% in local currencies. ● North America dental consumable merchandise internal sales in local currenciesdecreased 3.5% and increased 2.2% when excluding sales of PPE and COVID-19 related products. NorthAmerica dental equipment internal sales in local currencies increased 8.1%. ● International dental consumable merchandise internal sales inlocal currencies decreased 0.3% and increased 2.7% when excluding sales of PPE and COVID-19 related products. Internationaldental equipment internal sales in local currencies increased 5.5%. ● Global Medical sales for the second quarter of 2022 of $1.0 billion increased 10.3%compared with the same period last year. Internally generated sales in local currencies increased 6.7%, with 3.9%growth from acquisitions and a 0.3% decrease related to foreign currency exchange. Internal salesin local currencies increased 13.6% excluding sales of PPE and COVID-19 related products. ● Global Technology and Value-Added Services sales of $181 million increased 18.1% compared with the prior- year quarter,driven by Henry Schein One.This included 10.8% internal sales growth in local currencies,8.8% growth from acquisitions, and a 1.5% decline related to foreigncurrency exchange. -3- more Year-to-Date Financial Results ● Totalnet sales for the first half of 2022 were $6.2 billion, an increase of 5.4%compared with the first half of 2021. The 5.4% increase included 5.0% internal growth in local currencies, 2.3%growth from acquisitions,and a 1.9% decrease related to foreign currency exchange.First-half internal sales growth in local currencies excluding salesof PPE and COVID-19 related products was 7.5% compared with the prior year. ● GAAP net income attributable to Henry Schein, Inc. for the first half of 2022 was$341 million, or $2.46 per diluted share, compared with first half 2021 GAAP net income attributableto Henry Schein, Inc. of $322 million, or $2.26 per diluted share, and first half 2021 non-GAAP net income attributableto Henry Schein, Inc. of $335 million, or $2.35 per diluted share. Non-GAAP results for the first half of 2021exclude certain items noted in Exhibit B, which provides a reconciliation of GAAP net income and diluted EPS to non-GAAPnet income and diluted EPS. Stock Repurchase Plan During the second quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased approximately1.3 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $81.42 per share, for a total of $110million. The impact of the repurchase of shares on second-quarter diluted EPS was immaterial. At quarter-end, Henry Schein had approximately$90 million authorized and available for future stock repurchases. Restructuring Program Henry Schein is today also announcing a company-wide restructuring planthat is focused on funding the priorities of the strategic plan and streamlining operations and other initiativesto increase efficiency. The Company expects to record restructuring charges in 2022 and 2023, howeveran estimate of the amount of these chargeshas not yet been determined. Any restructuring chargesare expected primarily to include severance pay and facility- related costs.The expense savings realized from this plan are expected to mainlyaffect 2023 and beyond. Financial Guidance Henry Schein today providesfull-year 2022 financial guidance, as follows: ● Affirmsguidance for full-year 2022 GAAP diluted EPS attributableto Henry Schein, Inc. of $4.75to $4.91, reflecting growth of 7% to 10% compared with 2021 GAAPdiluted EPS of $4.45 and growth of 5% to 9% compared with 2021 non-GAAP diluted EPS of $4.52. ● Updates full-year 2022 expected sales growth to be approximately3% to 6% over 2021. This compares with previous guidance for growth of 5% to 8% over 2021 and reflects adverse effects from foreign exchangerates and a decrease in anticipated sales of PPE and COVID-related products, including COVID-19test kits. Sales of COVID-19 test kits are now expected to decline 25% to 30% from 2021, versus a previouslyestimated decline of 15% to 25%. -4- more ● Affirms expectations for full-year 2022 operating margin expansion of 39-44 basispoints over 2021 GAAP operating margin and expansion of 20-25 basis points over 2021 non-GAAP operating margin. Guidance for 2022 GAAP diluted EPS and sales growth is for completedor previously announced acquisitions and does not include potential future acquisitions or restructuring expenses. Guidancealso assumes that foreign currency exchange rates will remain generally consistent with current levels,that end markets will remain stable and consistent with current market conditions,and that there are no material adverse market changes associated with COVID-19. Second-Quarter 2022 Conference Call Webcast and Presentation The Company will hold a conference call to discuss second-quarter 2022 financialresults today, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. Individual investors are invited to listen to the conferencecall through Henry Schein's website by visiting www.henryschein.com/IRwebcasts.In addition, a replay will be available beginning shortly afterthe call has ended for a period of one week. The Company will be posting slides that provide a summary of its second-quarter2022 financial results on its website at https://www.henryschein.com/us-en/Corporate/investor-presentations.aspx About Henry Schein, Inc. Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health careprofessionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 22,000 TeamSchein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with morethan 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care moreeffectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as wellas other alternate care sites. Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distributionnetwork, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand productsin stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items. A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y.,and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's salesreached $12.4 billion in 2021, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.5 percent since HenrySchein became a public company in 1995. For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein,and Twitter.com/HenrySchein. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information In accordance with the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private SecuritiesLitigation Reform Act of 1995, we provide the following cautionary remarks regarding important factors that,among others, could cause future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, expectations and assumptionsexpressed or implied herein.All forward- -5- more looking statements made by us are subject to risks and uncertainties andare not guarantees of future performance.These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertaintiesand other factors that may cause our actual results, performance and achievements or industry results to be materially differentfrom any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.These statements include EPS guidance and are generally identified by the use of such terms as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "anticipate," "to be," "to make" or other comparableterms. A fuller discussion of our operations, financial condition and status of litigation matters, including factors that mayaffect our business and future prospects, is contained in documents we have filed with the United States Securities and ExchangeCommission, or SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and will be contained in all subsequent periodic filingswe make with the SEC. These documents identify in detail important risk factors that could cause our actual performance todiffer materially from current expectations. Forward looking statements include the overall impact of the Novel Coronavirus Disease2019 (COVID-19) on the Company, its results of operations, liquidity and financial condition (including anyestimates of the impact on these items), the rate and consistency with which dental and other practices resume or maintainnormal operations in the United States and internationally, expectations regarding personal protective equipment ("PPE") and COVID-19 related productsales and inventory levels, whether additional resurgences or variants of the virus will adverselyimpact the resumption of normal operations, whether vaccine mandates will adversely impact the Company(by disrupting our workforce and/or business), whether supply chain disruptions will adversely impact our business, theimpact of restructuring programs as well as of any future acquisitions, and more generally current expectations regardingperformance in current and future periods.Forward looking statements also include the (i) ability of the Company to havecontinued access to a variety of COVID-19 test types, expectations regarding COVID-19 test sales, demand and inventory levels,as well as the efficacy or relative efficacy of the test results given that the test efficacy has not been, or will not have been, independentlyverified under normal FDA procedures and (ii) potential for the Company to distribute the COVID-19vaccines and ancillary supplies. Risk factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially fromcurrent and historical results include, but are not limited to: risks associated with COVID-19and any variants thereof, as well as other disease outbreaks, epidemics, pandemics, or similar wide-spread public health concernsand other natural disasters; our dependence on third parties for the manufacture and supply of our products; our ability todevelop or acquire and maintain and protect new products (particularly technology products) and technologies that achievemarket acceptance with acceptable margins; transitional challenges associated with acquisitions, dispositions andjoint ventures, including the failure to achieve anticipated synergies/benefits; financial and tax risks associated with acquisitions,dispositions and joint ventures; certain provisions in our governing documents that may discourage third-partyacquisitions of us; effects of a highly competitive (including, without limitation, competition from third-party online commercesites) and consolidating market; the repeal or judicial prohibition on implementation of the Affordable Care Act; changesin the health care industry; risks from expansion of customer purchasing power and multi-tiered costing structures; increasesin shipping costs for our products or other service issues with our third-party shippers; general global and domesticmacroeconomic and political conditions, including inflation, deflation,fluctuations in the value of the U.S. dollar as compared to foreign currenciesand changes to other economic indicators,international trade agreements, potential trade barriers and terrorism;failure to comply with existing and future regulatory requirements; risks associated with the EU Medical DeviceRegulation; failure to comply with laws and regulations relating to health care fraud or other laws and regulations; failureto comply with laws and regulations relating to the collection, storage and processing of sensitive personal information orstandards in electronic health records or transmissions; changes in tax legislation; risks related to product liability, intellectual property and other claims;litigation risks; new or unanticipated litigation developments and the statusof litigation matters; risks associated with customs policies or legislative import restrictions; cyberattacks or other privacy or datasecurity breaches; risks associated with our global operations; our dependence on our senior management, employee hiring andretention, and our relationships with customers, suppliers and manufacturers; and disruptions in financial markets.The order in which these factors appear should not be construed to indicate their relative importance or priority. We caution that these factors may not be exhaustive and that many of these factors are beyond our ability to control or predict.Accordingly, any forward-looking statements contained herein should not be relied upon as a prediction ofactual results.We undertake no duty and have no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. Included within the press release are non-GAAP financial measuresthat supplement the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income prepared under generally accepted accountingprinciples (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures adjust the Company's actual results prepared under GAAP to exclude certain items. In the schedulesattached to the press release, the non-GAAP measures have been reconciled to and should beconsidered together with the Consolidated Statements of Income. Management believes that non-GAAPfinancial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparisonof financial results between periods where -6- more certain items may vary independent of business performance and allow for greatertransparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business. These non-GAAPfinancial measures are presented solely for informational and comparative purposes and should not be regarded as a replacement for corresponding,similarly captioned, GAAP measures. CONTACTS:Investors Ronald N. South Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer ronald.south@henryschein.com (631) 845-2802 Graham Stanley Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Financial Project Officer graham.stanley@henryschein.com (631) 843-5963 Media Ann Marie Gothard Vice President, Global Corporate Media Relations annmarie.gothard@henryschein.com (631) 390-8169 (TABLES TO FOLLOW) -7- more HENRY SCHEIN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATEDSTATEMENTSOF INCOME (in millions,except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 25, June 26, June 25, June 26, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 3,030 $ 2,967 $ 6,209 $ 5,892 Cost of sales 2,085 2,076 4,291 4,110 Gross profit 945 891 1,918 1,782 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 680 635 1,362 1,249 Depreciation and amortization 45 45 92 89 Restructuring costs - 1 - 4 Operating income 220 210 464 440 Other income (expense): Interest income 3 1 5 3 Interest expense (9) (7) (16) (13) Other, net - 1 - 1 Income before taxes, equity in earnings of affiliates and noncontrolling interests 214 205 453 431 Income taxes (52) (47) (109) (104) Equity in earnings of affiliates 5 6 9 12 Net income 167 164 353 339 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (7) (8) (12) (17) Net income attributable to Henry Schein, Inc. $ 160 $ 156 $ 341 $ 322 Earnings per share attributable to Henry Schein, Inc.: Basic $ 1.17 $ 1.11 $ 2.49 $ 2.28 Diluted $ 1.16 $ 1.10 $ 2.46 $ 2.26 Weighted-average commonshares outstanding: Basic 137,350,488 140,358,428 137,323,076 141,316,258 Diluted 138,869,064 141,656,883 139,055,205 142,537,906 Note: Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. -8- more HENRY SCHEIN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATEDBALANCE SHEETS (in millions, except share data) June 25, December 25, 2022 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 108 $ 118 Accounts receivable, net of reserves of $63 and $67 1,409 1,452 Inventories, net 1,823 1,861 Prepaid expenses and other 449 413 Total current assets 3,789 3,844 Property and equipment, net 356 366 Operating lease right-of-use assets 327 325 Goodwill 2,833 2,854 Other intangibles, net 603 668 Investments and other 416 424 Total assets $ 8,324 $ 8,481 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 901 $ 1,054 Bank credit lines 85 51 Current maturities of long-term debt 4 11 Operating lease liabilities 74 76 Accrued expenses: Payroll and related 328 385 Taxes 124 137 Other 560 593 Total current liabilities 2,076 2,307 Long-term debt 769 811 Deferred income taxes 33 42 Operating lease liabilities 276 268 Other liabilities 357 377 Total liabilities 3,511 3,805 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 586 613 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 480,000,000 shares authorized, 136,439,560 outstanding on June 25, 2022 and 137,145,558 outstanding on December 25, 2021 1 1 Additional paid-in capital - - Retained earnings 3,834 3,595 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (241) (171) Total Henry Schein, Inc. stockholders' equity 3,594 3,425 Noncontrolling interests 633 638 Total stockholders' equity 4,227 4,063 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrollinginterests and stockholders' equity $ 8,324 $ 8,481 -9- more HENRY SCHEIN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATEDSTATEMENTSOF CASH FLOWS (in millions, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 25, June 26, June 25, June 26, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 167 $ 164 $ 353 $ 339 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by Depreciation and amortization 53 50 108 99 Stock-based compensation expense 15 17 27 30 Benefit from losses on trade and other accounts receivable (1) (1) - (4) Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes (12) (5) (15) 6 Equity in earnings of affiliates (5) (6) (9) (12) Distributions from equity affiliates 6 6 10 11 Changes in unrecognized tax benefits (5) (9) (1) (6) Other (6) 3 (13) 3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 5 (17) 21 102 Inventories 13 (46) 4 (124) Other current assets (63) (41) (37) (86) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (10) 44 (198) (136) Net cash provided by operating activities 157 159 250 222 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of fixed assets (24) (18) (43) (32) Payments related to equity investments and business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (2) (92) (7) (296) Proceeds from (payments for) loan to affiliate 2 (2) 6 (2) Other (8) (6) (15) (11) Net cash used in investing activities (32) (118) (59) (341) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in bank borrowings - (5) 30 (5) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt - 200 - 200 Principal payments for long-term debt (4) (102) (57) (120) Payments for repurchases and retirement of common stock (110) (112) (110) (201) Payments for taxes related to shares withheld for employee taxes (3) (2) (29) (8) Proceeds from (distributions to) noncontrolling shareholders (7) 3 (12) (4) Acquisitions of noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries (9) (1) (19) (1) Net cash used in financing activities (133) (19) (195) (139) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (10) 1 (6) 4 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (18) 23 (10) (254) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 126 144 118 421 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 108 $ 167 $ 108 $ 167 -10- more Exhibit A - Second Quarter Sales Henry Schein, Inc. 2022 Second Quarter Sales Summary (in millions) (unaudited) Q2 2022 over Q2 2021 Global Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Total Sales Growth Foreign Exchange Growth Local Currency Growth Acquisition Growth Local Internal Growth Dental Merchandise $ 1,441 $ 1,508 -4.5% -3.2% -1.3% 0.9% -2.2% Dental Equipment 412 404 2.2% -4.8% 7.0% 0.0% 7.0% Total Dental 1,853 1,912 -3.1% -3.5% 0.4% 0.7% -0.3% Medical 996 902 10.3% -0.3% 10.6% 3.9% 6.7% Total Health Care Distribution 2,849 2,814 1.2% -2.5% 3.7% 1.7% 2.0% Technology and value-added services 181 153 18.1% -1.5% 19.6% 8.8% 10.8% Total Global $ 3,030 $ 2,967 2.1% -2.4% 4.5% 2.1% 2.4% North America Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Total Sales Growth Foreign Exchange Growth Local Currency Growth Acquisition Growth Local Internal Growth Dental Merchandise $ 879 $ 902 -2.5% -0.3% -2.2% 1.3% -3.5% Dental Equipment 245 227 7.6% -0.5% 8.1% 0.0% 8.1% Total Dental 1,124 1,129 -0.4% -0.3% -0.1% 1.0% -1.1% Medical 977 875 11.6% 0.0% 11.6% 4.0% 7.6% Total Health Care Distribution 2,101 2,004 4.8% -0.2% 5.0% 2.3% 2.7% Technology and value-added services 158 131 20.5% -0.1% 20.6% 10.2% 10.4% Total North America $ 2,259 $ 2,135 5.8% -0.1% 5.9% 2.8% 3.1% International Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Total Sales Growth Foreign Exchange Growth Local Currency Growth Acquisition Growth Local Internal Growth Dental Merchandise $ 562 $ 606 -7.5% -7.4% -0.1% 0.2% -0.3% Dental Equipment 167 177 -4.7% -10.3% 5.6% 0.1% 5.5% Total Dental 729 783 -6.8% -8.0% 1.2% 0.2% 1.0% Medical 19 27 -30.4% -8.3% -22.1% 0.0% -22.1% Total Health Care Distribution 748 810 -7.6% -8.0% 0.4% 0.2% 0.2% Technology and value-added services 23 22 3.5% -9.9% 13.4% 0.0% 13.4% Total International $ 771 $ 832 -7.3% -8.1% 0.8% 0.2% 0.6% Note: Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified toconform to the current period presentation. -11- more Exhibit A - Year-to-Date Sales Henry Schein, Inc. 2022 Second Quarter Year-to-Date Sales Summary (in millions) (unaudited) Q2 2022 Year-to Date over Q2 2021 Year-to-Date Global Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Total Sales Growth Foreign Exchange Growth Local Currency Growth Acquisition Growth Local Internal Growth Dental Merchandise $ 2,867 $ 2,929 -2.1% -2.6% 0.5% 1.0% -0.5% Dental Equipment 814 772 5.5% -3.9% 9.4% 0.1% 9.3% Total Dental 3,681 3,701 -0.5% -2.8% 2.3% 0.7% 1.6% Medical 2,168 1,893 14.5% -0.2% 14.7% 3.8% 10.9% Total Health Care Distribution 5,849 5,594 4.6% -1.9% 6.5% 1.8% 4.7% Technology and value-added services 360 298 20.7% -1.1% 21.8% 10.8% 11.0% Total Global $ 6,209 $ 5,892 5.4% -1.9% 7.3% 2.3% 5.0% North America Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Total Sales Growth Foreign Exchange Growth Local Currency Growth Acquisition Growth Local Internal Growth Dental Merchandise $ 1,745 $ 1,736 0.6% -0.1% 0.7% 1.2% -0.5% Dental Equipment 484 438 10.3% -0.3% 10.6% 0.0% 10.6% Total Dental 2,229 2,174 2.5% -0.2% 2.7% 1.0% 1.7% Medical 2,127 1,838 15.7% 0.0% 15.7% 4.0% 11.7% Total Health Care Distribution 4,356 4,012 8.6% -0.1% 8.7% 2.4% 6.3% Technology and value-added services 314 255 23.0% 0.0% 23.0% 12.6% 10.4% Total North America $ 4,670 $ 4,267 9.4% -0.1% 9.5% 3.0% 6.5% International Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Total Sales Growth Foreign Exchange Growth Local Currency Growth Acquisition Growth Local Internal Growth Dental Merchandise $ 1,122 $ 1,193 -6.0% -6.2% 0.2% 0.6% -0.4% Dental Equipment 330 334 -0.9% -8.7% 7.8% 0.1% 7.7% Total Dental 1,452 1,527 -4.9% -6.7% 1.8% 0.4% 1.4% Medical 41 55 -25.4% -6.8% -18.6% 0.0% -18.6% Total Health Care Distribution 1,493 1,582 -5.6% -6.7% 1.1% 0.4% 0.7% Technology and value-added services 46 43 7.0% -7.5% 14.5% 0.0% 14.5% Total International $ 1,539 $ 1,625 -5.3% -6.8% 1.5% 0.5% 1.0% Note: Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified toconform to the current period presentation. -12- ### Exhibit B Henry Schein, Inc. 2022 Second Quarter Reconciliation of reported GAAP net income and diluted EPS attributable toHenry Schein, Inc. to non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS attributable to Henry Schein,Inc. (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Second Quarter Year-to-Date % % 2022 2021 Growth 2022 2021 Growth Net income attributable to Henry Schein, Inc. $ 160 $ 156 3.3 % $ 341 $ 322 6.1 % Diluted EPS attributable to Henry Schein, Inc. $ 1.16 $ 1.10 5.5 % $ 2.46 $ 2.26 8.8 % Non-GAAP Adjustments Restructuring costs-Pre-tax (1) $ - $ 1 $ - $ 4 Income tax benefit for restructuring costs (1) - - - (1) Settlement and litigation costs - Pre-tax (2) - 1 - 14 Income tax benefit for settlement and litigation costs (2) - (1) - (4) Totalnon-GAAP adjustments to net income $ - $ 1 $ - $ 13 Non-GAAP adjustments to diluted EPS - 0.01 - 0.09 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Henry Schein, Inc. $ 160 $ 157 2.3 % $ 341 $ 335 1.9 % Non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Henry Schein, Inc. $ 1.16 $ 1.11 4.5 % $ 2.46 $ 2.35 4.7 % Management believes that non-GAAP financial measuresprovide investors with useful supplemental informationabout the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial resultsbetween periods where certain items mayvary independent of business performance and allow for greater transparencywith respect to key metrics used by managementin operating our business. These non-GAAP financial measures arepresented solely for informational and comparativepurposes and should not be regardedas a replacement for corresponding,similarly captioned, GAAP measures. (1) Represents Q2 2021restructuring costs and an after-tax effect of$1 million and YTD 2021 restructuring costs of $4 million, net of $1 million tax expense, resulting in an after-tax effectof $3 million. (2) Represents a Q2 2021 pre-tax charge of $3 million, net of $2 millionof noncontrolling interests, related to settlement and litigation costs, net of a tax benefit of $1 million resulting in a net after-taxcharge of $0 million.Represents a YTD 2021 pre-tax charge of $16 million, net of $2 million of noncontrolling interests, related to settlement andlitigation costs, net of a tax benefit of $4 million, resulting in a net after-tax charge of $10 million. Attachments Original Link

