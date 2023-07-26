Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, today announced the publication of its 2022 Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, titled “Delivering Solutions for a Healthier Tomorrow.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230724078080/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

As part of the Company’s work to enhance its disclosures, Henry Schein reported on its sustainability efforts in 2022 in accordance with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and Global Reporting Initiative Standards. The CSR Report highlights Henry Schein's efforts to promote responsible business practices and make a positive impact on society.

“Throughout Henry Schein’s more than 90 year history, we have remained committed to our five constituents: customers, supplier partners, investors, Team Schein Members, and society at large,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein, Inc. “Guided by our purpose-driven mission and higher ambition model, we continue to operate as a socially responsible and sustainable organization dedicated to ‘Delivering Solutions for a Healthier Tomorrow.’ This year’s Report reflects these commitments, and we look forward to continuing to build on this activity in the years to come.”

To learn more about Henry Schein’s corporate citizenship efforts and to view the full 2022 Sustainability and CSR Report, along with our Reporting Index and second Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures report, please visit www.henryschein.com/corporatecitizenship.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 22,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively.

These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein corporate brand products in our distribution centers.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.6 billion in 2022, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.1 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and Twitter.com/HenrySchein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230724078080/en/