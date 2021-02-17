Henry Schein : Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results From Continuing Operations
02/17/2021 | 06:03am EST
Total net sales growth of 18.6% in fourth quarter 2020 versus prior-year
Record total net sales growth for second half of 2020
GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.99 versus prior-year GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $2.25, which included a net gain on sale of equity investments of $1.27
Non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $1.00 versus prior-year non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.97
Introduces guidance for 2021 non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations
Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, today reported fourth quarter financial results from continuing operations. Results from continuing operations exclude contributions from Henry Schein’s former Animal Health business, which was spun off in February 2019 to form a new publicly traded company, Covetrus (Nasdaq: CVET).
Total net sales for the quarter ended December 26, 2020, were $3.2 billion, an increase of 18.6% compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by sales of personal protective equipment (PPE) and COVID-19 related products. The 18.6% increase included 17.1% internal growth in local currencies, 0.3% growth from acquisitions and 1.2% growth related to foreign currency exchange. (See Exhibit A for details of sales growth).
GAAP net income attributable to Henry Schein, Inc. from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $141.9 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, compared with prior-year GAAP net income from continuing operations of $330.6 million, or $2.25 per diluted share, which included a net gain on sale of equity investments of approximately $186.8 million, or $1.27 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $143.6 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, compared with prior-year non-GAAP net income from continuing operations of $143.0 million, or $0.97 per diluted share. Exhibit B provides a reconciliation of GAAP net income and diluted EPS from continuing operations to non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS from continuing operations. Operating margin was unfavorably impacted by significant inventory adjustments associated with PPE and COVID-19 related products, and lower supplier rebates, partially offset by lower expenses as a percentage of sales. Operating margin was also negatively impacted by a non-cash intangible asset impairment charge of approximately $18.1 million, or $0.07 per diluted share. Both GAAP and non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter 2020 were favorably impacted by income tax resolutions in the U.S. and internationally, which lowered income tax expense by approximately $14.6 million, or $0.10 per diluted share.
“Against the backdrop of a most challenging year in our history due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with an unprecedented human toll and economic impact worldwide, Henry Schein’s unwavering focus on our customers, along with our resilience and agility, enabled us to deliver fourth quarter total net sales growth of 18.6%. In addition, we delivered record total net sales growth for the second half of 2020 as our end markets have rebounded, and we recognize the commitment and sacrifice of our Team Schein Members globally,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. “We were successful in supporting practices that were initially open for emergency services and also assisting customers preparing to restore practices to increased operating capacity as restrictions eased. Over time, we expect that patient traffic will improve to pre-COVID-19 levels.”
“I remain confident that Henry Schein is well-positioned for future continued success given the breadth of our products, services and support across the global dental and medical markets,” Mr. Bergman continued.
Dental sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $1.8 billion increased 7.2% versus the prior-year. In local currencies, internally generated sales increased 5.1% with 0.4% growth from acquisitions and 1.7% growth related to foreign currency exchange. The 5.1% internal growth in local currencies included a decline of 0.7% in North America and an increase of 14.2% internationally.
Global dental consumable merchandise internal sales increased by 10.0% in local currencies. Excluding PPE and COVID-19 related products, sales increased by 5.0%. In North America, dental consumable merchandise internal sales in local currencies increased 5.3%, or 0.4% excluding PPE and COVID-19 related products, and dental equipment internal sales in local currencies decreased 13.2%. Dental equipment sales performance was impacted by a difficult prior-year comparison. In addition, we believe some practices potentially held off on year-end equipment purchases as U.S. tax incentives may be more favorable in 2021. Internationally, dental consumable merchandise internal sales in local currencies increased 16.7%, or 11.4% excluding PPE and COVID-19 related products, and dental equipment internal sales in local currencies increased 6.8%.
“We reported strong overall global dental sales growth in the fourth quarter. High-acuity procedures, including dental specialties and restorative procedures, also contributed to year-over-year sales growth. The 5.0% quarterly growth rate for global dental consumable sales is among the highest recorded by Henry Schein since 2017. International sales results for both consumable merchandise and equipment were strong. Dental patient traffic has remained at stable levels compared to the third quarter of 2020, even in countries experiencing more stringent lockdown rules, with the exception of the U.K.,” noted Mr. Bergman.
Medical sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $1.2 billion increased 48.5% compared with the same period last year, consisting of 48.2% growth in local currencies with 0.3% growth related to foreign currency exchange. There was no acquisition growth in the quarter.
“Our Medical business experienced strong year-over-year sales growth in the fourth quarter driven by continued demand for PPE and COVID-19 related products, most specifically for COVID-19 test sales. For the second quarter in a row, our global Medical business has achieved over $1 billion in quarterly sales,” remarked Mr. Bergman. “Excluding sales of PPE and COVID-19 related products, sales increased by approximately 3.6%. We believe solid COVID-19 test sales growth is likely to continue while COVID-19 cases remain at relatively high levels.”
Technology and Value-Added Services sales of $138.7 million increased 1.2% versus the prior-year. The 1.2% increase included a decline of 0.7% in internal local currency sales, offset by 1.2% growth from acquisitions and 0.7% growth related to foreign currency exchange.
“Technology and Value-Added Services sales in the quarter were impacted by lower transactional revenue associated with a lower number of patient visits compared to pre-COVID-19 practice volume. We also experienced a difficult prior-year comparison that benefited from hardware upgrades as we helped transition customers to address new operating system requirements. In addition, lower dental equipment sales volume in North America impacted our hardware revenue,” said Mr. Bergman. “We were pleased with solid growth in our Dentrix Ascend cloud-based software and North America financial services sales. We continue to invest in our technology solutions, including Henry Schein One, which is a key resource to help drive business success for dental practices.”
2020 Financial Results
Total net sales for 2020 were $10.1 billion, an increase of 1.3% compared with 2019. In local currencies, internally generated sales increased 0.8%. Changes in foreign currency exchange resulted in a 0.1% decline in sales, while acquisitions contributed 0.6% to growth.
GAAP net income attributable to Henry Schein, Inc. from continuing operations for 2020 was $402.8 million, or $2.81 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income from continuing operations for 2019 of $700.7 million, or $4.69 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations for 2020 was $425.3 million, or $2.97 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net income from continuing operations for 2019 of $523.6 million, or $3.51 per diluted share. The decline in non-GAAP net income was driven by COVID-19, primarily during the second quarter. Exhibit B provides a reconciliation of GAAP net income and diluted EPS from continuing operations to non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS from continuing operations.
Stock Repurchase Plan
Prior to the suspension of the Company’s share repurchase program due to COVID-19, for fiscal year 2020 Henry Schein repurchased approximately 1.2 million shares of common stock at an average price of $61.49 for a total of $73.8 million. At fiscal year-end, Henry Schein had $201 million authorized and available for future stock repurchases. Pursuant to amendments to certain credit facilities, Henry Schein is restricted from engaging in stock repurchases until the Company reports second-quarter 2021 financial results.
Financial Guidance
Henry Schein today introduced guidance for 2021 non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations. At this time, the Company is not providing guidance for 2021 GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations as it is unable to provide an accurate estimate of expenses related to an ongoing restructuring initiative in 2021. Financial guidance is as follows:
2021 non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Henry Schein, Inc. is expected to be at or above 2019 non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $3.51. The Company believes the comparison to 2019 non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations is most appropriate given the impact of COVID-19 on 2020 results of operations.
Guidance for 2021 non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Henry Schein, Inc. is for current continuing operations as well as completed or previously announced acquisitions, and does not include the impact of potential future acquisitions, if any, restructuring expenses or share repurchases. Guidance also assumes foreign exchange rates that are generally consistent with current levels, and that end markets remain stable and are consistent with current market conditions. Guidance does not assume any material market changes associated with COVID-19.
Adjustments to Projected 2021 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
The Company has provided guidance for 2021 non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations, as noted above. A reconciliation to the Company’s projected 2021 diluted EPS from continuing operations prepared on a GAAP basis is not provided because the Company is unable to provide without unreasonable effort an estimate of costs related to an ongoing restructuring program to mitigate stranded costs and drive additional operating efficiencies, including the corresponding tax effect that will be included in the Company’s 2021 diluted EPS from continuing operations prepared on a GAAP basis. The inability to provide these reconciliations is due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence, magnitude, financial impact, and the timing of related costs. Management does not believe these items are representative of the Company’s underlying business performance. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.
(TABLES TO FOLLOW)
HENRY SCHEIN, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
December 26,
December 28,
December 26,
December 28,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net sales
$
3,165,725
$
2,668,941
$
10,119,141
$
9,985,803
Cost of sales
2,306,014
1,858,343
7,304,798
6,894,917
Gross profit
859,711
810,598
2,814,343
3,090,886
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
674,131
615,323
2,246,947
2,357,920
Restructuring costs (credits)
4,380
(1,059)
32,093
14,705
Operating income
181,200
196,334
535,303
718,261
Other income (expense):
Interest income
2,361
3,389
9,842
15,757
Interest expense
(11,968)
(9,333)
(41,377)
(50,792)
Other, net
(1,663)
(907)
(3,873)
(2,919)
Income from continuing operations before taxes, equity in earnings of affiliates and noncontrolling interests
169,930
189,483
499,895
680,307
Income taxes
(29,409)
(42,189)
(95,374)
(159,515)
Equity in earnings of affiliates
4,536
3,129
12,344
17,900
Net gain on sale of equity investments
1,572
186,769
1,572
186,769
Net income from continuing operations
146,629
337,192
418,437
725,461
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
712
(747)
986
(6,323)
Net income
147,341
336,445
419,423
719,138
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(4,708)
(6,583)
(15,629)
(24,770)
Plus: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests from discontinued operations
-
-
-
366
Net income attributable to Henry Schein, Inc.
$
142,633
$
329,862
$
403,794
$
694,734
Amounts attributable to Henry Schein Inc.:
Continuing operations
$
141,921
$
330,609
$
402,808
$
700,691
Discontinued operations
712
(747)
986
(5,957)
Net income attributable to Henry Schein, Inc.
$
142,633
$
329,862
$
403,794
$
694,734
Earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to Henry Schein, Inc.:
Basic
$
1.00
$
2.27
$
2.83
$
4.74
Diluted
$
0.99
$
2.25
$
2.81
$
4.69
Earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations attributable to Henry Schein, Inc.:
Basic
$
0.01
$
(0.01)
$
0.01
$
(0.04)
Diluted
$
-
$
(0.01)
$
0.01
$
(0.04)
Earnings per share attributable to Henry Schein, Inc.:
Basic
$
1.00
$
2.27
$
2.83
$
4.70
Diluted
$
1.00
$
2.24
$
2.82
$
4.65
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
142,379
145,404
142,504
147,817
Diluted
143,328
147,078
143,404
149,257
HENRY SCHEIN, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 26,
December 28,
2020
2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
421,185
$
106,097
Accounts receivable, net of reserves of $88,030 and $60,002
1,424,787
1,246,246
Inventories, net
1,512,499
1,428,799
Prepaid expenses and other
432,944
445,360
Total current assets
3,791,415
3,226,502
Property and equipment, net
342,004
329,645
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
288,847
231,662
Goodwill
2,504,392
2,462,495
Other intangibles, net
479,429
572,878
Investments and other
366,445
327,919
Total assets
$
7,772,532
$
7,151,101
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
1,005,655
$
880,266
Bank credit lines
73,366
23,975
Current maturities of long-term debt
109,836
109,849
Operating lease liabilities
64,716
65,349
Accrued expenses:
Payroll and related
295,329
265,206
Taxes
138,671
165,171
Other
595,529
528,553
Total current liabilities
2,283,102
2,038,369
Long-term debt
515,773
622,908
Deferred income taxes
30,065
64,989
Operating lease liabilities
238,727
176,267
Other liabilities
392,781
331,173
Total liabilities
3,460,448
3,233,706
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
327,699
287,258
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $.01 par value, 480,000,000 shares authorized, 142,462,571 outstanding on December 26, 2020 and 143,353,459 outstanding on December 28, 2019
1,425
1,434
Additional paid-in capital
-
47,768
Retained earnings
3,454,831
3,116,215
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(108,084)
(167,373)
Total Henry Schein, Inc. stockholders' equity
3,348,172
2,998,044
Noncontrolling interests
636,213
632,093
Total stockholders' equity
3,984,385
3,630,137
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity
$
7,772,532
$
7,151,101
HENRY SCHEIN, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
December 26,
December 28,
December 26,
December 28,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
147,341
$
336,445
$
419,423
$
719,138
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
712
(747)
986
(6,323)
Income from continuing operations
146,629
337,192
418,437
725,461
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
47,023
48,732
185,538
184,942
Impairment charge on intangible assets
18,126
-
20,275
-
Gain on sale of equity investments
(2,096)
(250,167)
(2,096)
(250,167)
Stock-based compensation expense
15,436
11,810
8,788
44,920
Provision for losses on trade and other accounts receivable
547
5,036
35,137
12,612
Benefit from deferred income taxes
(4,784)
(589)
(52,977)
(4,057)
Equity in earnings of affiliates
(4,536)
(3,129)
(12,344)
(17,900)
Distributions from equity affiliates
5,949
3,556
16,002
71,469
Changes in unrecognized tax benefits
(6,516)
(1,594)
(24,881)
1,941
Other
10,876
7,806
5,012
5,684
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
10,509
42,695
(189,349)
(72,689)
Inventories
(5,987)
(60,391)
(31,817)
14,702
Other current assets
45,267
13,057
(6,479)
(57,291)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
68,662
141,284
224,273
160,851
Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
345,105
295,298
593,519
820,478
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from discontinued operations
4,743
(2,738)
5,391
(166,391)
Net cash provided by operating activities
349,848
292,560
598,910
654,087
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of fixed assets
(11,030)
(27,263)
(48,829)
(76,219)
Proceeds (payments) related to equity investments and business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(7,965)
1,214
(60,173)
(655,879)
Proceeds from sale of equity investment
2,020
296,751
14,020
307,251
Proceeds from (repayments to) loan to affiliate
208
265
(1,243)
16,713
Other
(4,296)
(1,927)
(18,794)
(14,175)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from continuing operations
(21,063)
269,040
(115,019)
(422,309)
Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations
-
-
-
(2,064)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(21,063)
269,040
(115,019)
(424,373)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net change in bank borrowings
(439,057)
(84,066)
45,082
(927,912)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
-
-
501,421
741
Principal payments for long-term debt
(759)
(250,692)
(611,216)
(260,944)
Debt issuance costs
(196)
-
(3,879)
(391)
Debt extinguishment costs
-
-
(401)
-
Proceeds from issuance of stock upon exercise of stock options
-
-
-
34
Payments for repurchases of common stock
-
(200,000)
(73,789)
(525,000)
Payments for taxes related to shares withheld for employee taxes
(292)
(63)
(14,299)
(10,814)
Distribution received related to Animal Health Spin-off
-
-
-
1,120,000
Proceeds related to Animal Health Share Sale
-
-
-
361,090
Proceeds from (distributions to) noncontrolling shareholders
(3,891)
(1,931)
(7,886)
51,498
Acquisitions of noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
(4,604)
-
(19,538)
(2,358)
Proceeds from (payments to) Henry Schein Animal Health Business
2,572
(2,738)
2,711
(169,295)
Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations
(446,227)
(539,490)
(181,794)
(363,351)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from discontinued operations
(4,743)
2,738
(5,391)
147,371
Net cash used in financing activities
(450,970)
(536,752)
(187,185)
(215,980)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations
9,875
5,993
18,382
14,394
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations
-
-
-
(2,240)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations
(112,310)
30,841
315,088
49,212
Net change in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations
-
-
-
(23,324)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
533,495
75,256
106,097
56,885
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
421,185
$
106,097
$
421,185
$
106,097
Exhibit A - Fourth Quarter Sales
Henry Schein, Inc.
2020 Fourth Quarter
Sales Summary
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Q4 2020 over Q4 2019
Global
Q4 2020
Q4 2019
Total Sales
Growth
Foreign
Exchange
Growth
Local
Currency
Growth
Acquisition
Growth
Local
Internal
Growth
Dental
$
1,846,372
$
1,722,154
7.2%
1.7%
5.5%
0.4%
5.1%
Medical
1,171,373
788,659
48.5%
0.3%
48.2%
0.0%
48.2%
Total Health Care Distribution
3,017,745
2,510,813
20.2%
1.3%
18.9%
0.3%
18.6%
Technology and value-added services
138,711
137,102
1.2%
0.7%
0.5%
1.2%
-0.7%
Total excluding Corporate TSA Revenue
3,156,456
2,647,915
19.2%
1.2%
18.0%
0.4%
17.6%
Corporate TSA revenues (1)
9,269
21,026
-55.9%
0.0%
-55.9%
0.0%
-55.9%
Total Global
$
3,165,725
$
2,668,941
18.6%
1.2%
17.4%
0.3%
17.1%
North America
Q4 2020
Q4 2019
Total Sales
Growth
Foreign
Exchange
Growth
Local
Currency
Growth
Acquisition
Growth
Local
Internal
Growth
Dental
$
1,058,367
$
1,061,077
-0.3%
0.1%
-0.4%
0.3%
-0.7%
Medical
1,137,313
769,135
47.9%
0.0%
47.9%
0.0%
47.9%
Total Health Care Distribution
2,195,680
1,830,212
20.0%
0.1%
19.9%
0.1%
19.8%
Technology and value-added services
119,456
117,608
1.6%
0.1%
1.5%
0.9%
0.6%
Total excluding Corporate TSA Revenue
2,315,136
1,947,820
18.9%
0.1%
18.8%
0.2%
18.6%
Corporate TSA revenues (1)
-
-
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
Total North America
$
2,315,136
$
1,947,820
18.9%
0.1%
18.8%
0.2%
18.6%
International
Q4 2020
Q4 2019
Total Sales
Growth
Foreign
Exchange
Growth
Local
Currency
Growth
Acquisition
Growth
Local
Internal
Growth
Dental
$
788,005
$
661,077
19.2%
4.3%
14.9%
0.7%
14.2%
Medical
34,060
19,524
74.5%
11.4%
63.1%
0.0%
63.1%
Total Health Care Distribution
822,065
680,601
20.8%
4.5%
16.3%
0.7%
15.6%
Technology and value-added services
19,255
19,494
-1.2%
4.4%
-5.6%
2.8%
-8.4%
Total excluding Corporate TSA Revenue
841,320
700,095
20.2%
4.6%
15.6%
0.6%
15.0%
Corporate TSA revenues (1)
9,269
21,026
-55.9%
0.0%
-55.9%
0.0%
-55.9%
Total International
$
850,589
$
721,121
18.0%
4.4%
13.6%
0.7%
12.9%
(1) Corporate TSA revenues represents sales of certain products to Covetrus under the transition services agreement entered into in connection with the Animal Health spin-off, which ended in December 2020.
Exhibit A - Full Year Sales
Henry Schein, Inc.
Full Year 2020
Sales Summary
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Full Year 2020 over Full Year 2019
Global
Full Year 2020
Full Year 2019
Total Sales
Growth
Foreign
Exchange
Growth
Local
Currency
Growth
Acquisition
Growth
Local
Internal
Growth
Dental
$
5,912,593
$
6,415,865
-7.8%
-0.2%
-7.6%
0.4%
-8.0%
Medical
3,617,017
2,973,586
21.6%
0.0%
21.6%
0.9%
20.7%
Total Health Care Distribution
9,529,610
9,389,451
1.5%
-0.1%
1.6%
0.5%
1.1%
Technology and value-added services
514,258
515,085
-0.2%
0.1%
-0.3%
2.9%
-3.2%
Total excluding Corporate TSA Revenue
10,043,868
9,904,536
1.4%
-0.1%
1.5%
0.6%
0.9%
Corporate TSA revenues (1)
75,273
81,267
-7.4%
0.0%
-7.4%
0.0%
-7.4%
Total Global
$
10,119,141
$
9,985,803
1.3%
-0.1%
1.4%
0.6%
0.8%
North America
Full Year 2020
Full Year 2019
Total Sales
Growth
Foreign
Exchange
Growth
Local
Currency
Growth
Acquisition
Growth
Local
Internal
Growth
Dental
$
3,471,521
$
3,911,746
-11.3%
-0.1%
-11.2%
0.0%
-11.2%
Medical
3,514,670
2,894,137
21.4%
0.0%
21.4%
0.9%
20.5%
Total Health Care Distribution
6,986,191
6,805,883
2.6%
-0.1%
2.7%
0.4%
2.3%
Technology and value-added services
446,830
445,317
0.3%
-0.1%
0.4%
2.6%
-2.2%
Total excluding Corporate TSA Revenue
7,433,021
7,251,200
2.5%
0.0%
2.5%
0.5%
2.0%
Corporate TSA revenues (1)
-
4,098
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
Total North America
$
7,433,021
$
7,255,298
2.4%
-0.1%
2.5%
0.5%
2.0%
International
Full Year 2020
Full Year 2019
Total Sales
Growth
Foreign
Exchange
Growth
Local
Currency
Growth
Acquisition
Growth
Local
Internal
Growth
Dental
$
2,441,072
$
2,504,119
-2.5%
-0.5%
-2.0%
0.8%
-2.8%
Medical
102,347
79,449
28.8%
2.6%
26.2%
0.0%
26.2%
Total Health Care Distribution
2,543,419
2,583,568
-1.6%
-0.4%
-1.2%
0.7%
-1.9%
Technology and value-added services
67,428
69,768
-3.4%
0.9%
-4.3%
5.8%
-10.1%
Total excluding Corporate TSA Revenue
2,610,847
2,653,336
-1.6%
-0.4%
-1.2%
0.9%
-2.1%
Corporate TSA revenues (1)
75,273
77,169
-2.5%
0.0%
-2.5%
0.0%
-2.5%
Total International
$
2,686,120
$
2,730,505
-1.6%
-0.3%
-1.3%
0.8%
-2.1%
(1) Corporate TSA revenues represents sales of certain products to Covetrus under the transition services agreement entered into in connection with the Animal Health spin-off, which ended in December 2020.
Exhibit B
Henry Schein, Inc.
2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year
Reconciliation of reported GAAP net income from continuing operations and
diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Henry Schein, Inc.
to non-GAAP net income from continuing operations and
diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Henry Schein, Inc.
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Fourth Quarter
Full Year
%
%
2020
2019
Growth
2020
2019
Growth
Net Income from continuing operations attributable to Henry Schein, Inc.
$
141,921
$
330,609
(57.1)
%
$
402,808
$
700,691
(42.5)
%
Diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Henry Schein, Inc.
$
0.99
$
2.25
(56.0)
%
$
2.81
$
4.69
(40.1)
%
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Restructuring costs (credits) - Pre-tax (1)
$
4,380
$
(1,059)
$
32,093
$
14,705
Income tax expense (benefit) for restructuring costs (credits) (1)
(1,095)
265
(8,023)
(3,676)
Net gain on sale of equity investments (2)
(1,572)
(186,769)
(1,572)
(186,769)
Tax credit related to Animal Health spin-off (3)
-
-
-
(1,333)
Total non-GAAP adjustments to Net Income from continuing operations
$
1,713
$
(187,563)
$
22,498
$
(177,073)
Non-GAAP adjustments to diluted EPS from continuing operations
$
0.01
$
(1.28)
$
0.16
$
(1.19)
Non-GAAP Net Income from continuing operations attributable to Henry Schein, Inc.
$
143,634
$
143,046
0.4
%
$
425,306
$
523,618
(18.8)
%
Non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Henry Schein, Inc.
$
1.00
$
0.97
3.1
%
$
2.97
$
3.51
(15.4)
%
Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented solely for informational and comparative purposes and should not be regarded as a replacement for corresponding, similarly captioned, GAAP measures. Earnings per share numbers may not sum due to rounding.
(1)
Represents Q4 2020 restructuring costs of $4,380, net of $1,095 tax benefit, resulting in an after-tax effect of $3,285, and 2020 restructuring costs of $32,093, net of $8,023 tax benefit, resulting in an after-tax effect of $24,070. Represents Q4 2019 restructuring credits of $1,059, net of $265 tax expense, resulting in an after-tax effect of $794, and 2019 restructuring costs of $14,705 net of $3,676 tax benefit, resulting in an after-tax effect of $11,029.
(2)
Represents a net after-tax gain on a sale of equity investments during Q4 2020 and Q4 2019.
(3)
Represents a change in estimate of $1,333 to income tax expense related to a one-time tax expense recorded in Q4 2018 as a result of a reorganization of legal entities completed in preparation for the Animal Health spin-off, which was completed on February 7, 2019.