Henry Schein Will Showcase a Selection of the Company's Comprehensive Solutions for Oral Health Professionals at International Dental Show 2023

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today announced that it will showcase its comprehensive solutions and provide its perspective on the future of dentistry at the 2023 International Dental Show (IDS) in Cologne, Germany.

Henry Schein will present its solutions from 14 to 18 March 2023 at the Koelnmesse in Hall 4.1, Stand A-090. What follows is a summary of the Company’s presence at IDS.

Media Briefing: “Integrated Digital Dentistry: The Future of Data, Devices, and Software”

To kick off the show, Henry Schein will present “Integrated Digital Dentistry: The Future of Data, Devices, and Software,” a media briefing on Tuesday, 14 March 2023, from 14.00 to 15.15 (CET) in the room “Offenbachsaal,” at Congress Centrum East of Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany. Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein, Inc., will open the briefing with a presentation about the Company’s view of the future of dentistry, including technological advances such as artificial intelligence. Mr. Bergman will be joined by two senior leaders from Henry Schein, Dr. René Willi, CEO of the Company’s Global Oral Reconstruction Group, who will offer commentary on available and future technology solutions, and Andrea Albertini, CEO of Henry Schein’s International Distribution Group, who will provide insights about how these solutions can be integrated into the dental workflow to help deliver an exceptional customer experience, high-quality patient care, and increased efficiency. A special guest of the media briefing will be Prof. Dr. Irena Sailer, Head of the Division of Fixed Prosthodontics and Biomaterials at the University of Geneva. Prof. Dr. Sailer will present insights on “Reconstructive Dentistry - Application of Technology Today and Tomorrow.”

Selection of Comprehensive Health Care Solutions to Help Dental Professionals Operate Successfully and Deliver Quality Patient Care

At Henry Schein’s exhibition booth in Hall 4.1, Stand A-090, the Company will feature a comprehensive display of its expansive portfolio of products and solutions, designed to help oral health professionals enhance important aspects of their practice efficiency and the patient experience. Visitors to the IDS can explore the Henry Schein’s lineup of products, services, and solutions that can help optimize every step of the practice workflow. Among the showcased product selection are:

innovative orthodontic treatment solutions from Henry Schein Orthodontics, and orthodontic supplies from Ortho Technology;

dental handpieces from B.A. International;

solutions to help maintain and repair dental handpieces from Handpiece Headquarters;

premier dental surgical supplies from ACE Surgical;

minimally invasive whitening and restorative solutions from White Dental Beauty;

a broad range of Henry Schein Brand consumable products; and

endodontic solutions from EdgeEndo.

During IDS, Prof. Gianluca Gambarini, Head of Endodontic and Restorative at the University of Rome, La Sapienza, Dental School, and Director of Master of Endodontics in Sapienza in Italy with a private practice specialized in endodontics in Rome, will discuss the latest innovative endodontic instruments from EdgeEndo at the Henry Schein stand under the motto “Improving Efficacy & Simplicity of Canal Preparation with New EdgeEndo Martensitic Files.” The lectures will be followed by a demonstration of the clinical use of the instruments, and attendees will have the opportunity to interact with a hands-on experience. The 30-minute on-site events will take place on Thursday, 16 March 2023, from 14.00 to 16.00 CET, and on Friday, 17 March 2023, from 10.00 to 12.00 CET. Prof. Gambarini will be available at the Henry Schein stand throughout IDS to answer clinical questions and to offer one-on-one demonstrations.

Engaging Thought Leadership Conversations with Industry Leaders

Throughout the show, Henry Schein will once again host #scheinchats, the Company’s signature social media series that features discussions between Team Schein Members and key industry and professional leaders from Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. Among the broadcasts will be a conversation with Mr. Bergman and Prof. Ihsane Ben Yahya, President of the FDI World Dental Federation, which will address the power of partnership in dentistry. Further topics will be sustainability in dentistry, artificial intelligence in oral health care, and endodontics. Those unable to attend in person can watch the #scheinchats at Henry Schein’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/HenryScheinDental.

Visit www.henryschein.com/IDS2023 to access a translated version of the press release and speaker photos and bios. An on-demand version of all presentations will also be available on this website following the conclusion of the program.

