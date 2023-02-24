Advanced search
    HSIC   US8064071025

HENRY SCHEIN, INC.

(HSIC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-24 pm EST
80.82 USD   -0.86%
Henry Schein and Its Dental Laboratory Business, Zahn Dental, Enhance Commitment to Dental Lab Industry With Strong Presence at Cal-Lab and LMT LAB DAY

02/24/2023 | 03:57pm EST
Companies Participate in Q&A Discussion at Cal-Lab, Featuring Keynote Presentation by Stanley M. Bergman, and Offer Product Demonstrations, Panel Discussion, and Peer to Peer Education at LMT LAB DAY

Henry Schein, Inc., and its dental laboratory business, Zahn Dental, today kicked off a host of events taking place concurrent to the Chicago Dental Society Midwinter Meeting that demonstrate the Companies’ depth of commitment to the laboratory business.

Henry Schein and Zahn Dental attended Cal-Lab held at the Westin Michigan Avenue, and LMT LAB DAY at the Hyatt Regency Chicago as part of a broader effort to deepen relationships with dental laboratories and help support customers’ digital adoption journey.

Attended by the nation’s most prominent laboratory companies, Cal-Lab featured a keynote presentation from Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. Mr. Bergman addressed growth drivers of implants, increasing investment in dental technology, clinical digital workflows, the future of 3D printing, and striking a balance between technology and the human touch. Joining Mr. Bergman at the Cal-Lab session were the following industry leaders, who participated in a question-and answer-discussion after the presentation: Mark Greenstein, Chief Growth Officer of Heartland Dental; Jeff Stronk, Board Chair of Cal-Lab; René Willi, CEO of Henry Schein’s Global Oral Reconstruction Group; and David Kochman, Henry Schein’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. The session was moderated by Mark Palmer, Vice President and General Manager of Zahn Dental.

“We are excited to be back in Chicago to participate in the Cal-Lab meeting and to support dental lab leaders by providing solutions technicians can rely on to help enhance digital workflows,” said Mr. Bergman. “Henry Schein and Zahn Dental are committed to delivering products and services that help foster the adoption of digital solutions in dentistry, specifically among lab technicians. While keeping our pulse on the emerging trends that are on the horizon, we can help advance the valuable role that labs play in dentistry.”

Concurrently, LMT LAB DAY began today, featuring Zahn Dental, which is offering two days of CE education to more than 1,000 registered lab technicians, and more than 8,000 square feet of hands-on product demonstrations in Ballrooms E and F of the Hyatt Regency Chicago. Laboratory owners and technicians can hear from Zahn’s trusted advisors about implementing new strategies and solutions to create an enhanced, integrated digital workflow, and demonstrate products, such as Myerson’s TRUJETX3™, a 3D printer for one-piece digital dentures and a Henry Schein exclusive made in the United States. In addition to hands-on product demos, nearly 20 educational opportunities are being offered by Zahn Dental on topics including digital dentures, patient acceptance, 3D printing, and digital workflows. For a complete schedule of courses, click here.

“Our team of trusted advisors at Zahn Dental is excited to meet with laboratory owners and technicians, helping to demonstrate the critically important and reliable solutions available to support their digital adoption journey,” said Rita Acquafredda, President, Global Dental Lab & Prosthetic Solutions, Zahn Dental. “Recognizing that the health of the global dental services market is being driven by increased investment in technology, we look forward to exploring these solutions, and more, to meet labs’ unique needs.”

After a full day discussing the current, and future, state of dental laboratories, and digital solutions that can help accelerate the digitization of dental labs, Zahn, together with sponsors DESS and Myerson, will host a cocktail hour at 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Zahn ballroom on Friday, February 24.

On Saturday, February 25, from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. CT, Zahn will present a panel discussion, “Build & Grow Your Removable Department with Key Opinion Leaders on Today's 3D Denture Printing Processes,” featuring Zahn Dental's panel of experts who will discuss current trends in 3D printed options. Panelists include Chris Kabot, Vice President, Technology, Research & Development at Affordable Dentures and Implants (Morrisville, NC); Kent Kohli, CDT, Owner at Precision Dental Designs, Inc. (Anchorage, AK); Jessica Love, CDT, Owner at Capture Dental Arts (Draper, UT); Dennis Urban, CDT, Director of Operations and Clinical Education at MicroDental (Stony Brook, NY); and Susan van Kinsbergen, CDT, Vice President at Myerson LLC, (Parker, CO). Moderated by Fran Parathyras, RDH, Zahn Dental (Long Island, NY), the panel will cover how to drive adoption of the latest digital denture solutions in equipment, materials and workflows as well as how to implement these processes for profitability, and to enhance engagement among dental providers.

For more information, visit Zahn at the show in Ballrooms E and F, or visit www.zahndental.com/Chicago2023, or call (800) 496-9500.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 22,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein corporate brand products in our distribution centers.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.6 billion in 2022, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.1 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and Twitter.com/HenrySchein.

About Zahn Dental

Zahn Dental, the dental laboratory business of Henry Schein, is a leading distributor of CAD/CAM equipment, digital materials, removable prosthetic teeth, and traditional core supplies to dental laboratories in North America. Zahn adds a full-service support, training and repair department and R&D to provide solutions for laboratories, and is dedicated to providing the best technology to help labs provide the best products to their clinicians. The business offers a comprehensive, industry-leading selection of innovative products, breakthrough technologies, value-added services, and technical support that make Zahn a total solution provider.

Laboratories can rely on Zahn's highly trained and knowledgeable specialists, consultants, support technicians, and Team Schein Members to deliver everything a laboratory needs to thrive and succeed. For more information, visit www.zahndental.com.


© Business Wire 2023
