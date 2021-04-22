Henry Schein : CEO Stanley M. Bergman Submits Letter to Congressional Subcommittee Supporting Expanded COVID Vaccine Distribution

Letter to House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis Encourages Biden-Harris Administration to Include Primary-Care Physicians in Vaccine Dissemination Process

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSIC) Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Stanley M. Bergman submitted a letter to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, urging federal officials to include primary care physicians and other office-based practitioners, including dentists, in the effort to expand COVID vaccination nationwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005791/en/

“More effectively activating the vast network of physicians and dentists in the U.S. to join the fight to vaccinate Americans is critical at this moment in the country’s vaccination efforts,” Mr. Bergman wrote. “Not only are [these healthcare professionals] capable of helping individuals overcome hesitancy, but their offices span zip codes across the U.S. in ways that other vaccine distribution systems do not. From inner cities and suburbs to rural areas and farmland, doctors are a part of almost every community. Their administration of the annual flu shot demonstrates that doctors have the infrastructure to deliver the COVID-19 shot, especially as public health authorities increasingly suggest a long-term need for booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We urge the Administration and HHS to consider providing office-based practitioners, regardless of in which state they practice, meaningful access to the vaccine as part of our vaccine rollout,” Mr. Bergman wrote.

The letter was submitted as a statement for the record in conjunction with the Select Subcommittee’s hearing featuring testimony from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, and Chief Science Officer for COVID Response Dr. David Kessler.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 19,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental and medical laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $10.1 billion in 2020, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and Twitter.com/HenrySchein

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005791/en/