Henry Schein : CEO Stanley M. Bergman Submits Letter to Congressional Subcommittee Supporting Expanded COVID Vaccine Distribution

04/22/2021 | 11:03am EDT
Letter to House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis Encourages Biden-Harris Administration to Include Primary-Care Physicians in Vaccine Dissemination Process

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSIC) Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Stanley M. Bergman submitted a letter to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, urging federal officials to include primary care physicians and other office-based practitioners, including dentists, in the effort to expand COVID vaccination nationwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005791/en/

“More effectively activating the vast network of physicians and dentists in the U.S. to join the fight to vaccinate Americans is critical at this moment in the country’s vaccination efforts,” Mr. Bergman wrote. “Not only are [these healthcare professionals] capable of helping individuals overcome hesitancy, but their offices span zip codes across the U.S. in ways that other vaccine distribution systems do not. From inner cities and suburbs to rural areas and farmland, doctors are a part of almost every community. Their administration of the annual flu shot demonstrates that doctors have the infrastructure to deliver the COVID-19 shot, especially as public health authorities increasingly suggest a long-term need for booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We urge the Administration and HHS to consider providing office-based practitioners, regardless of in which state they practice, meaningful access to the vaccine as part of our vaccine rollout,” Mr. Bergman wrote.

The letter was submitted as a statement for the record in conjunction with the Select Subcommittee’s hearing featuring testimony from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, and Chief Science Officer for COVID Response Dr. David Kessler.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 19,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental and medical laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $10.1 billion in 2020, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and Twitter.com/HenrySchein


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 571 M - -
Net income 2021 523 M - -
Net cash 2021 84,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 286 M 10 286 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart HENRY SCHEIN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Henry Schein, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENRY SCHEIN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 73,14 $
Last Close Price 72,30 $
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stanley M. Bergman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James P. Breslawski Vice Chairman & President
Steven Paladino Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Christopher Pendergast Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Gerald A. Benjamin Director, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENRY SCHEIN, INC.8.14%10 286
CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.10.50%3 620
OWENS & MINOR, INC.32.13%2 627
SHIP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS, INC.0.84%2 526
AS ONE CORPORATION-21.59%2 393
TOKAI CORP.17.25%784
