    HSIC   US8064071025

HENRY SCHEIN, INC.

(HSIC)
  Report
Henry Schein : to Present at Four Virtual Investor Conferences in June

05/19/2021 | 08:11am EDT
Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today that the Company will present at four virtual investor conferences in June:

  • Stifel 2021 Annual Dental & Veterinary Conference on June 2, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time.
  • Jefferies 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on June 3, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time.
  • Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on June 10, 2021, at 1:20 p.m. Eastern time.
  • Baird Healthcare ESG Symposium on June 17, 2021, at 1:20 p.m. Eastern time.

Henry Schein’s presentations, except for the Baird Healthcare ESG Symposium, can be heard via live webcast by visiting www.henryschein.com/IRwebcasts. A replay will be available on the Henry Schein website following the presentation.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 20,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $10.1 billion in 2020, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
08:11aHENRY SCHEIN  : to Present at Four Virtual Investor Conferences in June
BU
05/17HENRY SCHEIN  : Elects Reed V. Tuckson, M.D., FACP to Board of Directors
BU
05/17HENRY SCHEIN  : Third Amended and Restated By-Laws of the Company, effective May..
PU
05/17HENRY SCHEIN INC  : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Y..
AQ
05/13HENRY SCHEIN  : Adds $400 Million to Share Buyback Plan
MT
05/13HENRY SCHEIN  : Announces $400 Million Increase to Share Repurchase Plan
BU
05/12HENRY SCHEIN  : Continued Level of Significant Insider Selling at Henry Schein (..
MT
05/12HENRY SCHEIN  : Commits to Advance ESG Stewardship
BU
05/11HENRY SCHEIN  : Significant Insider Sales in Shares of Henry Schein (HSIC) Exten..
MT
05/11INSIDER TRENDS : Henry Schein Insider Sale Scales Back 90-Days of Buys
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 717 M - -
Net income 2021 561 M - -
Net Debt 2021 21,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 164 M 11 164 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 97,8%
Technical analysis trends HENRY SCHEIN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 81,86 $
Last Close Price 79,35 $
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stanley M. Bergman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James P. Breslawski Vice Chairman & President
Steven Paladino Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Christopher Pendergast Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Gerald A. Benjamin Director, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENRY SCHEIN, INC.18.68%11 164
CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.5.31%3 445
OWENS & MINOR, INC.16.41%2 309
SHIP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS, INC.-7.18%2 307
AS ONE CORPORATION-29.07%2 148
TOKAI CORP.22.46%812