    HSIC   US8064071025

HENRY SCHEIN, INC.

(HSIC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-16 pm EST
80.66 USD   -1.77%
Henry Schein to Acquire Majority Stake in Biotech Dental
MT
Henry Schein Makes Investment to Form Strategic Partnership With Biotech Dental Group
BU
Henry Schein's 24th Annual 'Holiday Cheer for Children' Helps Spread Joy Around the World
AQ
Henry Schein to Present at Investor Conferences in January 2023

12/19/2022 | 06:31am EST
Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today that the Company will present at the following investor conferences:

  • Goldman Sachs Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference on January 5, 2023, at 10:35 a.m. Eastern time.
  • 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at The Westin St. Francis, San Francisco, on January 11, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time / 12:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Henry Schein’s presentations can be heard via live webcast by visiting www.henryschein.com/IRwebcasts. Replays will be available on the Henry Schein website following the presentations.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With approximately 22,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.4 billion in 2021, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.5 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 697 M - -
Net income 2022 663 M - -
Net Debt 2022 622 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 933 M 10 933 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Stanley M. Bergman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James P. Breslawski Vice Chairman & President
Ronald N. South Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Christopher Pendergast Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Philip A. Laskaway Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENRY SCHEIN, INC.4.04%10 933
SHIP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS, INC.0.30%1 856
AS ONE CORPORATION-23.35%1 565
OWENS & MINOR, INC.-54.94%1 494
TOKAI CORP.-2.68%495
JAPAN MEDICAL DYNAMIC MARKETING, INC.-49.36%183