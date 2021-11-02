Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Henry Schein, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSIC   US8064071025

HENRY SCHEIN, INC.

(HSIC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/01 04:00:00 pm
76.65 USD   +0.39%
07:45aHenry Schein Reports Higher Q3 Results, Lifts 2021 Adjusted EPS Forecast
MT
07:40aPress Release Exhibit A
PU
07:40aAnalyst Presentation GAAP and Non-GAAP Reconciliation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Press Release Exhibit A

11/02/2021 | 07:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Exhibit A1 - QTD Sales

Henry Schein, Inc.

2012 First Quarter

Sales Summary

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Q1 2012 over Q1 2011

Global

Total Sales

Q1 2012

Q1 2011

Growth

Dental

$

1,155,666

$

1,095,364

5.5%

Animal Health

525,590

455,682

15.3%

Medical

354,826

341,069

4.0%

Total Health Care Distribution

2,036,082

1,892,115

7.6%

Technology and Value-Added Services

62,937

55,646

13.1%

Total Global

$

2,099,019

$

1,947,761

7.8%

North America

Total Sales

Q1 2012

Q1 2011

Growth

Dental

$

699,461

$

668,764

4.6%

Animal Health

267,010

230,565

15.8%

Medical

333,044

320,107

4.0%

Total Health Care Distribution

1,299,515

1,219,436

6.6%

Technology and Value-Added Services

54,457

47,468

14.7%

Total North America

$

1,353,972

$

1,266,904

6.9%

International

Total Sales

Q1 2012

Q1 2011

Growth

Dental

$

456,205

$

426,600

6.9%

Animal Health

258,580

225,117

14.9%

Medical

21,782

20,962

3.9%

Total Health Care Distribution

736,567

672,679

9.5%

Technology and Value-Added Services

8,480

8,178

3.7%

Total International

$

745,047

$

680,857

9.4%

Henry Schein, Inc.

2012 Second Quarter

Sales Summary

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Q2 2012 over Q2 2011

Global

Total Sales

Q2 2012

Q2 2011

Growth

Dental

$

1,185,919

$

1,201,224

-1.3%

Animal Health

586,258

526,487

11.4%

Medical

361,122

340,872

5.9%

Total Health Care Distribution

2,133,299

2,068,583

3.1%

Technology and Value-Added Services

68,153

62,057

9.8%

Total Global

$

2,201,452

$

2,130,640

3.3%

North America

Total Sales

Q2 2012

Q2 2011

Growth

Dental

$

738,340

$

714,827

3.3%

Animal Health

297,236

260,307

14.2%

Medical

341,795

318,973

7.2%

Total Health Care Distribution

1,377,371

1,294,107

6.4%

Technology and Value-Added Services

58,372

53,627

8.8%

Total North America

$

1,435,743

$

1,347,734

6.5%

International

Total Sales

Q2 2012

Q2 2011

Growth

Dental

$

447,579

$

486,397

-8.0%

Animal Health

289,022

266,180

8.6%

Medical

19,327

21,899

-11.7%

Total Health Care Distribution

755,928

774,476

-2.4%

Technology and Value-Added Services

9,781

8,430

16.0%

Total International

$

765,709

$

782,906

-2.2%

Henry Schein, Inc.

2012 Second Quarter Year to Date

Sales Summary (in thousands)

(unaudited)

Q2 2012 YTD over Q2 2011 YTD

Global

Total Sales

Q2 2012 YTD

Q2 2011 YTD

Growth

Dental

$

2,341,585

$

2,296,588

2.0%

Animal Health

1,111,848

982,169

13.2%

Medical

715,948

681,941

5.0%

Total Health Care Distribution

4,169,381

3,960,698

5.3%

Technology and Value-Added Services

131,090

117,703

11.4%

Total Global

$

4,300,471

$

4,078,401

5.4%

North America

Total Sales

Q2 2012 YTD

Q2 2011 YTD

Growth

Dental

$

1,437,801

$

1,383,591

3.9%

Animal Health

564,246

490,872

14.9%

Medical

674,839

639,080

5.6%

Total Health Care Distribution

2,676,886

2,513,543

6.5%

Technology and Value-Added Services

112,829

101,095

11.6%

Total North America

$

2,789,715

$

2,614,638

6.7%

International

Total Sales

Q2 2012 YTD

Q2 2011 YTD

Growth

Dental

$

903,784

$

912,997

-1.0%

Animal Health

547,602

491,297

11.5%

Medical

41,109

42,861

-4.1%

Total Health Care Distribution

1,492,495

1,447,155

3.1%

Technology and Value-Added Services

18,261

16,608

10.0%

Total International

$

1,510,756

$

1,463,763

3.2%

Henry Schein, Inc.

2012 Third Quarter

Sales Summary

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Q3 2012 over Q3 2011

Global

Total Sales

Q3 2012

Q3 2011

Growth

Dental

$

1,119,430

$

1,123,021

-0.3%

Animal Health

598,124

501,884

19.2%

Medical

442,538

424,596

4.2%

Total Health Care Distribution

2,160,092

2,049,501

5.4%

Technology and Value-Added Services

70,966

62,192

14.1%

Total Global

$

2,231,058

$

2,111,693

5.7%

North America

Total Sales

Q3 2012

Q3 2011

Growth

Dental

$

714,731

$

687,288

4.0%

Animal Health

276,435

246,452

12.2%

Medical

424,086

403,326

5.1%

Total Health Care Distribution

1,415,252

1,337,066

5.8%

Technology and Value-Added Services

61,233

53,565

14.3%

Total North America

$

1,476,485

$

1,390,631

6.2%

International

Total Sales

Q3 2012

Q3 2011

Growth

Dental

$

404,699

$

435,733

-7.1%

Animal Health

321,689

255,432

25.9%

Medical

18,452

21,270

-13.2%

Total Health Care Distribution

744,840

712,435

4.5%

Technology and Value-Added Services

9,733

8,627

12.8%

Total International

$

754,573

$

721,062

4.6%

Henry Schein, Inc.

2012 Third Quarter Year to Date

Sales Summary (in thousands)

(unaudited)

Q3 2012 YTD over Q3 2011 YTD

Global

Total Sales

Q3 2012 YTD

Q3 2011 YTD

Growth

Dental

$

3,461,015

$

3,419,609

1.2%

Animal Health

1,709,972

1,484,053

15.2%

Medical

1,158,486

1,106,537

4.7%

Total Health Care Distribution

6,329,473

6,010,199

5.3%

Technology and Value-Added Services

202,056

179,895

12.3%

Total Global

$

6,531,529

$

6,190,094

5.5%

North America

Total Sales

Q3 2012 YTD

Q3 2011 YTD

Growth

Dental

$

2,152,532

$

2,070,879

3.9%

Animal Health

840,681

737,324

14.0%

Medical

1,098,925

1,042,406

5.4%

Total Health Care Distribution

4,092,138

3,850,609

6.3%

Technology and Value-Added Services

174,062

154,660

12.5%

Total North America

$

4,266,200

$

4,005,269

6.5%

International

Total Sales

Q3 2012 YTD

Q3 2011 YTD

Growth

Dental

$

1,308,483

$

1,348,730

-3.0%

Animal Health

869,291

746,729

16.4%

Medical

59,561

64,131

-7.1%

Total Health Care Distribution

2,237,335

2,159,590

3.6%

Technology and Value-Added Services

27,994

25,235

10.9%

Total International

$

2,265,329

$

2,184,825

3.7%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Henry Schein Inc. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 11:39:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HENRY SCHEIN, INC.
07:45aHenry Schein Reports Higher Q3 Results, Lifts 2021 Adjusted EPS Forecast
MT
07:40aPress Release Exhibit A
PU
07:40aAnalyst Presentation GAAP and Non-GAAP Reconciliation
PU
06:50aHENRY SCHEIN REPORTS RECORD THIRD-QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
06:46aHENRY SCHEIN : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:42aHENRY SCHEIN INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and..
AQ
06:35aHenry Schein Reports Record Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results From Continuing Operat..
BU
06:33aEarnings Flash (HSIC) HENRY SCHEIN Reports Q3 Revenue $3.2B, vs. Street Est of $2.959B
MT
06:33aEarnings Flash (HSIC) HENRY SCHEIN Reports Q3 EPS $1.10, vs. Street Est of $0.96
MT
10/27Wolters Kluwer announces integration of its Clinical Natural Language Processing soluti..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HENRY SCHEIN, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 958 M - -
Net income 2021 603 M - -
Net Debt 2021 261 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 707 M 10 707 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart HENRY SCHEIN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Henry Schein, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENRY SCHEIN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 76,65 $
Average target price 83,91 $
Spread / Average Target 9,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stanley M. Bergman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James P. Breslawski Vice Chairman & President
Steven Paladino Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Christopher Pendergast Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Gerald A. Benjamin Director, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENRY SCHEIN, INC.14.64%10 707
CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.1.91%3 343
OWENS & MINOR, INC.32.64%2 757
SHIP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS, INC.5.23%2 496
AS ONE CORPORATION-20.40%2 301
TOKAI CORP.10.47%693