Press Release Exhibit A

Q1 2012 over Q1 2011
Global
Total Sales
Q1 2012
Q1 2011
Growth
Dental
$
1,155,666
$
1,095,364
5.5%
Animal Health
525,590
455,682
15.3%
Medical
354,826
341,069
4.0%
Total Health Care Distribution
2,036,082
1,892,115
7.6%
Technology and Value-Added Services
62,937
55,646
13.1%
Total Global
$
2,099,019
$
1,947,761
7.8%
North America
Total Sales
Q1 2012
Q1 2011
Growth
Dental
$
699,461
$
668,764
4.6%
Animal Health
267,010
230,565
15.8%
Medical
333,044
320,107
4.0%
Total Health Care Distribution
1,299,515
1,219,436
6.6%
Technology and Value-Added Services
54,457
47,468
14.7%
Total North America
$
1,353,972
$
1,266,904
6.9%
International
Total Sales
Q1 2012
Q1 2011
Growth
Dental
$
456,205
$
426,600
6.9%
Animal Health
258,580
225,117
14.9%
Medical
21,782
20,962
3.9%
Total Health Care Distribution
736,567
672,679
9.5%
Technology and Value-Added Services
8,480
8,178
3.7%
Total International
$
745,047
$
680,857
9.4%
Henry Schein, Inc.
2012 Second Quarter
Sales Summary
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Q2 2012 over Q2 2011
Global
Total Sales
Q2 2012
Q2 2011
Growth
Dental
$
1,185,919
$
1,201,224
-1.3%
Animal Health
586,258
526,487
11.4%
Medical
361,122
340,872
5.9%
Total Health Care Distribution
2,133,299
2,068,583
3.1%
Technology and Value-Added Services
68,153
62,057
9.8%
Total Global
$
2,201,452
$
2,130,640
3.3%
North America
Total Sales
Q2 2012
Q2 2011
Growth
Dental
$
738,340
$
714,827
3.3%
Animal Health
297,236
260,307
14.2%
Medical
341,795
318,973
7.2%
Total Health Care Distribution
1,377,371
1,294,107
6.4%
Technology and Value-Added Services
58,372
53,627
8.8%
Total North America
$
1,435,743
$
1,347,734
6.5%
International
Total Sales
Q2 2012
Q2 2011
Growth
Dental
$
447,579
$
486,397
-8.0%
Animal Health
289,022
266,180
8.6%
Medical
19,327
21,899
-11.7%
Total Health Care Distribution
755,928
774,476
-2.4%
Technology and Value-Added Services
9,781
8,430
16.0%
Total International
$
765,709
$
782,906
-2.2%
Henry Schein, Inc.
2012 Second Quarter Year to Date
Sales Summary (in thousands)
(unaudited)
Q2 2012 YTD over Q2 2011 YTD
Total Sales
Q2 2012 YTD
Q2 2011 YTD
Growth
Dental
$
2,341,585
$
2,296,588
2.0%
Animal Health
1,111,848
982,169
13.2%
Medical
715,948
681,941
5.0%
Total Health Care Distribution
4,169,381
3,960,698
5.3%
Technology and Value-Added Services
131,090
117,703
11.4%
Total Global
$
4,300,471
$
4,078,401
5.4%
North America
Total Sales
Q2 2012 YTD
Q2 2011 YTD
Growth
Dental
$
1,437,801
$
1,383,591
3.9%
Animal Health
564,246
490,872
14.9%
Medical
674,839
639,080
5.6%
Total Health Care Distribution
2,676,886
2,513,543
6.5%
Technology and Value-Added Services
112,829
101,095
11.6%
Total North America
$
2,789,715
$
2,614,638
6.7%
International
Total Sales
Q2 2012 YTD
Q2 2011 YTD
Growth
Dental
$
903,784
$
912,997
-1.0%
Animal Health
547,602
491,297
11.5%
Medical
41,109
42,861
-4.1%
Total Health Care Distribution
1,492,495
1,447,155
3.1%
Technology and Value-Added Services
18,261
16,608
10.0%
Total International
$
1,510,756
$
1,463,763
3.2%
Henry Schein, Inc.
2012 Third Quarter
Sales Summary
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Q3 2012 over Q3 2011
Global
Total Sales
Q3 2012
Q3 2011
Growth
Dental
$
1,119,430
$
1,123,021
-0.3%
Animal Health
598,124
501,884
19.2%
Medical
442,538
424,596
4.2%
Total Health Care Distribution
2,160,092
2,049,501
5.4%
Technology and Value-Added Services
70,966
62,192
14.1%
Total Global
$
2,231,058
$
2,111,693
5.7%
North America
Total Sales
Q3 2012
Q3 2011
Growth
Dental
$
714,731
$
687,288
4.0%
Animal Health
276,435
246,452
12.2%
Medical
424,086
403,326
5.1%
Total Health Care Distribution
1,415,252
1,337,066
5.8%
Technology and Value-Added Services
61,233
53,565
14.3%
Total North America
$
1,476,485
$
1,390,631
6.2%
International
Total Sales
Q3 2012
Q3 2011
Growth
Dental
$
404,699
$
435,733
-7.1%
Animal Health
321,689
255,432
25.9%
Medical
18,452
21,270
-13.2%
Total Health Care Distribution
744,840
712,435
4.5%
Technology and Value-Added Services
9,733
8,627
12.8%
Total International
$
754,573
$
721,062
4.6%
Henry Schein, Inc.
2012 Third Quarter Year to Date
Sales Summary (in thousands)
(unaudited)
Q3 2012 YTD over Q3 2011 YTD
Total Sales
Q3 2012 YTD
Q3 2011 YTD
Growth
Dental
$
3,461,015
$
3,419,609
1.2%
Animal Health
1,709,972
1,484,053
15.2%
Medical
1,158,486
1,106,537
4.7%
Total Health Care Distribution
6,329,473
6,010,199
5.3%
Technology and Value-Added Services
202,056
179,895
12.3%
Total Global
$
6,531,529
$
6,190,094
5.5%
North America
Total Sales
Q3 2012 YTD
Q3 2011 YTD
Growth
Dental
$
2,152,532
$
2,070,879
3.9%
Animal Health
840,681
737,324
14.0%
Medical
1,098,925
1,042,406
5.4%
Total Health Care Distribution
4,092,138
3,850,609
6.3%
Technology and Value-Added Services
174,062
154,660
12.5%
Total North America
$
4,266,200
$
4,005,269
6.5%
International
Total Sales
Q3 2012 YTD
Q3 2011 YTD
Growth
Dental
$
1,308,483
$
1,348,730
-3.0%
Animal Health
869,291
746,729
16.4%
Medical
59,561
64,131
-7.1%
Total Health Care Distribution
2,237,335
2,159,590
3.6%
Technology and Value-Added Services
27,994
25,235
10.9%
Total International
$
2,265,329
$
2,184,825
3.7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.