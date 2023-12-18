EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HENSOLDT AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HENSOLDT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

18.12.2023 / 11:10 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HENSOLDT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 22, 2024
Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/de/veroeffentlichungen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 22, 2024
Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/publications/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 26, 2024
Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/de/veroeffentlichungen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 26, 2024
Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/publications/

18.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: HENSOLDT AG
Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
82024 Taufkirchen
Germany
Internet: www.hensoldt.net

 
End of News EQS News Service

1799113  18.12.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1799113&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp