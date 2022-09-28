Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Hensoldt AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAG   DE000HAG0005

HENSOLDT AG

(HAG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:46 2022-09-28 am EDT
20.35 EUR   -2.40%
05:37aAfr : HENSOLDT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
09/20Dd : HENSOLDT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/18Hensoldt Ag : French subsidiary of HENSOLDT AG targeted by a serious cyber attack
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AFR: HENSOLDT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

09/28/2022 | 05:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HENSOLDT AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HENSOLDT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

28.09.2022 / 11:35 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HENSOLDT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022
Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/websites/hensoldt/German/3000/news-und-veroeffentlichungen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022
Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/websites/hensoldt/English/3000/news-and-publications.html

28.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HENSOLDT AG
Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
82024 Taufkirchen
Germany
Internet: www.hensoldt.net

 
End of News EQS News Service

1452211  28.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1452211&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about HENSOLDT AG
05:37aAfr : HENSOLDT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and qu..
EQ
09/20Dd : HENSOLDT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/18Hensoldt Ag : French subsidiary of HENSOLDT AG targeted by a serious cyber attack
EQ
08/15HENSOLDT : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
08/10HENSOLDT : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
08/05HENSOLDT : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
08/04Transcript : Hensoldt AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/04HENSOLDT : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
08/04Hensoldt AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/04HENSOLDT AG significantly increases revenue and earnings in the first half of 2022 and ..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HENSOLDT AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 737 M 1 667 M 1 667 M
Net income 2022 109 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2022 299 M 287 M 287 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,0x
Yield 2022 1,22%
Capitalization 2 189 M 2 101 M 2 101 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 6 364
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart HENSOLDT AG
Duration : Period :
Hensoldt AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENSOLDT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 20,85 €
Average target price 29,50 €
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Müller Chief Executive Officer
Christian Ladurner CFO, Head-Central Controlling & Investor Relations
Johannes Peter Huth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Schlote Chief Operating Officer
Ingrid Jägering Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENSOLDT AG66.53%2 101
THALES48.06%22 917
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-3.40%2 387
PLANET LABS PBC-10.08%1 501
OHB SE-19.44%483
ARBE ROBOTICS LTD.-35.48%398