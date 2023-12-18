EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HENSOLDT AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

HENSOLDT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



18.12.2023 / 11:15 CET/CEST

HENSOLDT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 07, 2024

Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/de/veroeffentlichungen/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 07, 2024

Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/publications/



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 06, 2024

Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/de/veroeffentlichungen/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 06, 2024

Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/publications/



