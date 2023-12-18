EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HENSOLDT AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HENSOLDT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

18.12.2023 / 11:15 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HENSOLDT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2024
Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/de/veroeffentlichungen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2024
Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/publications/

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 06, 2024
Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/de/veroeffentlichungen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 06, 2024
Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/publications/

18.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: HENSOLDT AG
Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
82024 Taufkirchen
Germany
Internet: www.hensoldt.net

 
End of News EQS News Service

1799121  18.12.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1799121&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp