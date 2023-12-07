Dec 7 (Reuters) -
* BLOCK TRADE- HENSOLDT SHARE ISSUE: BOOKRUNNER SAYS ORDERS BELOW €22.94 PER SHARE RISK MISSING; BOOKS ARE MULTIPLE TIMES OVERSUBSCRIBED AT THIS LEVEL Source text
Bookrunner Says Hensoldt Share Issue Orders Below EUR22.94 Per Share Risk Missing, Books Are Multiple Times Oversubscribed At This Level
