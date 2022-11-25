Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Hensoldt AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAG   DE000HAG0005

HENSOLDT AG

(HAG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:54 2022-11-25 am EST
22.20 EUR    0.00%
07:27aDd : HENSOLDT AG: Dr. Lars Immisch, buy
EQ
11/16Dd : HENSOLDT AG: Dr. Lars Immisch, buy
EQ
11/11HENSOLDT : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DD: HENSOLDT AG: Dr. Lars Immisch, buy

11/25/2022 | 07:27am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.11.2022 / 13:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Lars
Last name(s): Immisch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HENSOLDT AG

b) LEI
894500686FYLLZD3M624 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000HAG0005

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.20 EUR 64244.08 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
22.2000 EUR 64244.0800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


25.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HENSOLDT AG
Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
82024 Taufkirchen
Germany
Internet: www.hensoldt.net

 
End of News EQS News Service

79581  25.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1497787&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 731 M 1 801 M 1 801 M
Net income 2022 105 M 109 M 109 M
Net Debt 2022 267 M 278 M 278 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,2x
Yield 2022 1,11%
Capitalization 2 331 M 2 425 M 2 425 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 6 364
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart HENSOLDT AG
Duration : Period :
Hensoldt AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENSOLDT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 22,20 €
Average target price 26,60 €
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Müller Chief Executive Officer
Christian Ladurner CFO, Head-Central Controlling & Investor Relations
Johannes Peter Huth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Bestle Member-Supervisory Board & CTO
Peter Schlote Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENSOLDT AG77.32%2 425
THALES63.44%26 932
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-9.21%2 233
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-21.74%1 723
PLANET LABS PBC-12.85%1 447
OHB SE-5.56%614