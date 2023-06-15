Advanced search
    HAG   DE000HAG0005

HENSOLDT AG

(HAG)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:05:30 2023-06-15 am EDT
28.22 EUR   +0.28%
HENSOLDT AG: Herr Christian Ladurner, buy
EQ
06/14German government wants realignment on arms exports
DP
06/14German government focuses on 'integrated security'
DP
DD: HENSOLDT AG: Herr Christian Ladurner, buy

06/15/2023 | 07:43am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.06.2023 / 13:41 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Herr
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Ladurner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HENSOLDT AG

b) LEI
894500686FYLLZD3M624 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000HAG0005

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
28.14 EUR 50652.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
28.14 EUR 50652.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra Frankfurt
MIC: XETR


15.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HENSOLDT AG
Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
82024 Taufkirchen
Germany
Internet: www.hensoldt.net

 
End of News EQS News Service

83843  15.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1658353&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
