Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.01.2024 / 18:08 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Dörre

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HENSOLDT AG

b) LEI
894500686FYLLZD3M624 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000HAG0005

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
26.70 EUR 13350.00 EUR
26.76 EUR 53520.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
26.7480 EUR 66870.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: BOERSE FRANKFURT - REGULIERTER MARKT
MIC: FRAA


Language: English
Company: HENSOLDT AG
Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
82024 Taufkirchen
Germany
Internet: www.hensoldt.net

 
