DGAP-RPT: HENSOLDT AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.06.2021

The provider of sensor solutions HENSOLDT Sensors GmbH ("HENSOLDT Sensors"), Taufkirchen, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of HENSOLDT AG ("HENSOLDT"), has been awarded a contract on 29 June 2021, the Federal Republic of Germany ("Federal Government"), represented by the Federal Ministry of Defence, which in turn is represented by the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support ("Bundesamt für Ausrüstung, Informationstechnik und Nutzung der Bundeswehr, BAAINBw"), for the development and delivery of the airborne electronic signals intelligence system "PEGASUS" for a contract value of approximately EUR 1.25 billion ("Agreement"). The Agreement was concluded after budget approval by the German Bundestag.



The Agreement covers the development, production and integration of the signal-capturing reconnaissance system PEGASUS, including the procurement of three Bombardier "Global 6000" aircraft and the associated evaluation stations. HENSOLDT Sensors acts as general contractor and is responsible for the production of the entire reconnaissance technology. In total, almost thirty companies are involved in the project as suppliers and partners.



The main task of the BAAINBw is to equip the Bundeswehr with efficient and safe defence technology in line with requirements and demands. This also includes the field of information technology. The focus is on the development, testing, procurement and utilisation management of defence equipment.



On 26 May 2021, the Federal Government indirectly acquired a total of 26,355,000 shares in HENSOLDT via the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau, a public law institution controlled by the Federal Government, which corresponds to a shareholding of 25.1%. The Federal Government is thus a related party of HENSOLDT pursuant to Section 111a AktG. The conclusion of the aforementioned agreement of HENSOLDT Sensors with the Federal Government constitutes for HENSOLDT a transaction of a subsidiary with a related party of HENSOLDT within the meaning of Sections 111a et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and must be published pursuant to Section 111c para. 1, para. 4 AktG.



