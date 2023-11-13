EQS-Ad-hoc: HENSOLDT AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

HENSOLDT AG: HENSOLDT AG confirms preparations of a potential capital increase



13-Nov-2023 / 19:27 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014



HENSOLDT AG confirms preparations of a potential capital increase of up to 10% of its share capital for a partial refinancing of a bridge financing for the potential acquisition of ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH which is currently the subject of exclusive negotiations



Taufkirchen, November 13, 2023 – HENSOLDT AG ("Hensoldt") confirms preparations of a potential capital increase of up to 10% of its share capital. To Hensoldt's knowledge, the Federal Republic of Germany, which holds 25.1% of the shares in Hensoldt for security policy reasons, has begun preparations in this context to participate in the potential capital increase in a proportionate amount.



The capital increase would serve to partially refinance and replace bridge financing that Hensoldt would raise in the event of a potential acquisition of ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH. The potential acquisition of ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH would strengthen key technologies in Germany and be a important step for Hensoldt towards becoming a European provider of seamlessly integrated solutions.



Hensoldt is currently in exclusive negotiations regarding the acquisition of this manufacturer-independent system integrator and technology and innovation partner for defense and public security and expects to successfully conclude the talks by the beginning of December this year, despite issues that still need to be clarified.



In the event of an agreement, the completion of the acquisition of ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH would probably be subject to certain conditions, including obtaining the necessary official approvals. In any case, resolutions of Hensoldt's corporate bodies, including the approval of the Supervisory Board, must be obtained for the conclusion of an agreement on the acquisition and its interim and refinancing, which are still pending.



Contact:

Joachim Schranzhofer

Tel.: +49 (0)89 51518 1823

E-Mail: joachim.schranzhofer@hensoldt.net



HENSOLDT AG Willy-Messerschmitt-Strasse 3 82024 Taufkirchen Germany



