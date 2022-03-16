Log in
    HAG   DE000HAG0005

HENSOLDT AG

(HAG)
HENSOLDT AG: HENSOLDT AG restructures Management Board - CFO and CHRO step down early

03/16/2022
16-March-2022 / 16:19 CET/CEST
As part of long-term succession planning, the Supervisory Board of HENSOLDT AG approved at today's meeting the early consensual termination of the appointment of Axel Salzmann (CFO) and Peter Fieser (CHRO) as members of the Management Board. Axel Salzmann will leave the Management Board on 30 June 2022 and Peter Fieser on 30 September 2022. Both will remain available to the company for 3 months in an advisory capacity. The current Head of Central Controlling & Investor Relations, Christian Ladurner, will take over as CFO as of 1 July 2022. Peter Fieser will be succeeded by Dr. Lars Immisch, currently Executive Vice President HR Airbus Defence and Space, as of 1 October 2022.

Contact: Joachim Schranzhofer
Tel.: +49 (0)89 51518 1823
E-Mail: joachim.schranzhofer@hensoldt.net
 

Language: English
Company: HENSOLDT AG
Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
82024 Taufkirchen
Germany
Phone: 089 515 18 - 0
E-mail: info@hensoldt.net
Internet: www.hensoldt.net
ISIN: DE000HAG0005
WKN: HAG000
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
Financials
Sales 2021 1 507 M 1 650 M 1 650 M
Net income 2021 66,4 M 72,7 M 72,7 M
Net Debt 2021 400 M 438 M 438 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,5x
Yield 2021 0,91%
Capitalization 2 531 M 2 771 M 2 771 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 5 605
Free-Float -
