DGAP-Ad-hoc: HENSOLDT AG / Key word(s): Personnel

HENSOLDT AG: HENSOLDT AG restructures Management Board - CFO and CHRO step down early



16-March-2022 / 16:19 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Contact: Joachim Schranzhofer

Tel.: +49 (0)89 51518 1823

E-Mail:

As part of long-term succession planning, the Supervisory Board of HENSOLDT AG approved at today's meeting the early consensual termination of the appointment of Axel Salzmann (CFO) and Peter Fieser (CHRO) as members of the Management Board. Axel Salzmann will leave the Management Board on 30 June 2022 and Peter Fieser on 30 September 2022. Both will remain available to the company for 3 months in an advisory capacity. The current Head of Central Controlling & Investor Relations, Christian Ladurner, will take over as CFO as of 1 July 2022. Peter Fieser will be succeeded by Dr. Lars Immisch, currently Executive Vice President HR Airbus Defence and Space, as of 1 October 2022.Contact: Joachim SchranzhoferTel.: +49 (0)89 51518 1823E-Mail: joachim.schranzhofer@hensoldt.net 16-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

