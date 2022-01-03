Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Hensoldt AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAG   DE000HAG0005

HENSOLDT AG

(HAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HENSOLDT AG: LEONARDO completes share acquisition and becomes anchor shareholder

01/03/2022 | 12:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG / Key word(s): Investment
HENSOLDT AG: LEONARDO completes share acquisition and becomes anchor shareholder

03.01.2022 / 18:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

LEONARDO completes share acquisition in HENSOLDT
and becomes anchor shareholder

Taufkirchen, 03.01.2022 - LEONARDO S.p.A. today completed the acquisition of 25.1 percent of the shares in HENSOLDT AG.

HENSOLDT now has three strong major shareholders on its side: the Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo, the Federal Republic of Germany with 25.1 percent and the world's leading investment company KKR with around 18 percent (via Square Lux Holding II S.à r.l.).

Thomas Müller, CEO of HENSOLDT, said: "We are delighted to welcome LEONARDO on board as a strong partner and long-term anchor shareholder. We are working together on a number of pan-European programmes in a spirit of trust, see multiple opportunities for further cooperation and share the ambition to play a decisive role in the necessary consolidation of the European defence market. Europe needs more political and industrial cooperation - with our current set-up we can make a significant contribution to a competitive European security and defence landscape and a strategically autonomous Europe."

In March 2021, the German government acquired 25.1 percent of the shares in HENSOLDT from KKR, thus underlining the importance of HENSOLDT as a key technology partner and strategic supplier for Germany.

 

About HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT is a pioneer of technology and innovation in the field of defence and security electronics with a history of more than 150 years and predecessor companies such as Carl Zeiss, Airbus, Dornier, Messerschmitt and Telefunken. Headquartered in Taufkirchen near Munich, the company is a German champion with strategic leadership positions in the field of sensor solutions for defence and non-defence applications. Based on innovative approaches to data management, robotics and cyber security, HENSOLDT develops new products to combat a wide range of threats. With more than 5,600 employees, HENSOLDT achieved a turnover of 1.2 billion euros in 2020. HENSOLDT is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

 

Press contact HENSOLDT
Joachim Schranzhofer Tel.: +49.152.020.93115
joachim.schranzhofer@hensoldt.net


03.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HENSOLDT AG
Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
82024 Taufkirchen
Germany
Phone: 089 515 18 - 0
E-mail: info@hensoldt.net
Internet: www.hensoldt.net
ISIN: DE000HAG0005
WKN: HAG000
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1262893

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1262893  03.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1262893&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about HENSOLDT AG
12:13pHENSOLDT AG : LEONARDO completes share acquisition and becomes anchor shareholder
EQ
2021HENSOLDT AG(XTRA : 5UH) dropped from Germany SDAX (Total Return) Index
CI
2021HENSOLDT : Kepler Cheuvreux maintains a Buy rating
MD
2021HENSOLDT : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
2021HENSOLDT : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
2021HENSOLDT : Upgraded to Neutral by JP Morgan
MD
2021Hensoldt AG Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021HENSOLDT AG significantly expands order backlog and generates double-digit revenue grow..
EQ
2021COTY : Trimming Wella Stake in $426.5 Million Deal With Majority Owner KKR to Simply Capit..
MT
2021HENSOLDT : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HENSOLDT AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 529 M 1 727 M 1 727 M
Net income 2021 68,1 M 76,9 M 76,9 M
Net Debt 2021 458 M 517 M 517 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 315 M 1 495 M 1 485 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 5 605
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart HENSOLDT AG
Duration : Period :
Hensoldt AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENSOLDT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Müller Chief Executive Officer
Axel Albert Hans Salzmann Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Johannes Peter Huth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Schlote Chief Operating Officer
Ingrid Jägering Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENSOLDT AG0.00%1 495
THALES0.00%18 116
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INCORPORATED COMPANY0.00%3 961
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD0.00%2 741
OHB SE0.00%712
SATREC INITIATIVE CO., LTD.0.00%346