HENSOLDT AG: Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement

2 October 2020



Hensoldt AG

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 24 September 2020, Merrill Lynch International (contact: Anna Repetto; telephone: +44 20 7996 7244) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Securities

Issuer: Hensoldt AG Guarantor (if any): Not applicable Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 42,240,626.59 Description: Stabilisation transactions Stabilisation Manager(s): Merrill Lynch International

Stabilisation transactions

Date and time: 25, 28, 29, 30 September and 1 October 2020 Price: EUR 11,69 VWAP (lowest: EUR 10,80 / highest: EUR 12,00) 25 September, EUR 11,29 VWAP (lowest: EUR 11,25 / highest: EUR 11,35) 28 September, EUR 11,30 VWAP (lowest: EUR 11,29 / highest: EUR 11,60) 29 September, EUR 11,55 VWAP (lowest: EUR 11,40 / highest: EUR 11,60) 30 September, EUR 11,73 VWAP (lowest: EUR 11,70 / highest: EUR 11,80) 1 October Quantity / volume shares: 2,816,036 25 September, 420,547 28 September, 113,683 29 September, 55,727 30 September, 225,000 1 October Stabilisation trading venue: XETRA

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.